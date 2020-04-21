NFL 2020 Mock Draft, Oklahoma Edition: Screening Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and Other Sooners' Picks

For the first time since 2017, an Oklahoma player will not be the first choice in the NFL Draft. That doesn't mean Sooners won't be a major factor in the 2020 draft.

Oklahoma's NFL lead pool doesn't have the depth of 2019 when eight players were recruited, but the 2020 class has the same early firepower. CeeDee Lamb leads a group that could make an impact early, especially if they end up where Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer projects them. Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore helped lead a much better defense for Sooner in 2019, and quarterback Jalen Hurts finished second at Heisman after a senior season that is statistically equivalent to the last two overall picks, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. .

These are the SN projects of the Sooners players to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft based on our simulated seven-round draft.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Oklahoma Projected Selections

CeeDee Lamb, WR

Projected: Round 1, Pick No. 12 (Raiders)

Lamb is a monster after capture. He doesn't have the breakneck speed of other widths, but his agility with the ball in his hands is enough to turn any catch into a great play. Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has an elite offensive system that often created open lanes for Lamb without using an extensive route tree. That doesn't mean Lamb can't be a successful NFL road runner, it just means he didn't show it in college. Lamb is a beast with enormous bullish potential and a very small bust due to his exceptional ability to accumulate YAC.

Vinnie Iyer: The Raiders are in dire need of a top catcher no matter who their QB is in 2020, be it Derek Carr or someone else. The Antonio Brown debacle is behind them, but they also have to worry about Tyrell Williams coming out of a disappointing season and foot surgery. Lamb may be DeAndre Hopkins' version of the Raiders, an explosive stretcher, and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-1, 198 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 catches to record 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

Kenneth Murray, LB

Projected: Round 1, Pick No. 28 (Ravens)

Murray is an elite sideline to sideline defensive play player for an inside linebacker. His 4.52-yard 40-yard run was just behind Lamb's 4.50. He plays with so much energy that he may be eager to tackle and misjudge runners, but he can be trained as an integral member of a defense, especially if he ends up in Baltimore.

Iyer: The Ravens did not address the linebacker in the first wave of free agency, and they need more speed in the second tier to better manage the run and cover short to intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 241 lbs) is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective going backwards as going down against the run or hitting.

Neville Gallimore, DT

Projected: Round 2, Pick No. 59 (Seahawks)

Gallimore has great athleticism for a big man in the middle of a defensive line. Gallimore contributed the four years at Norman, but has only 8.5 career sacks on his resume. He has the potential to be an impact player, but his overall output did not match the skill seen in the film's flashes.

Iyer: If the Seahawks get a versatile lead defender like Zack Baun in the first round, the inside of their forehead will take precedence in the second round. Gallimore (6-2, 304 pounds) has a relentless and powerful punch for his size.

Jalen hurts, QB

Projected: Round 3, Pick No. 80 (Raiders)

Hurts was as productive for the Sooners as the last two No. 1 elections. He had 54 total touchdowns in 2019 (32 passes, 21 runs) and threw for over 3,800 yards at a rate of nearly 70%. His passing ability is unmatched by Mayfield and Murray. Her receivers were often open, and when they weren't, she often took off and ran instead of anticipating when her receivers would break free. Hurts does not have the smooth and effortless delivery of its predecessors, but there is something to be said for its leadership and performance that could make it work in the NFL.

Yesterday: The Raiders, namely Jon Gruden, have fallen in love with Hurts' winning makeup and pedigree (6-1, 222 pounds) as a possible replacement for Derek Carr in the near future. Hurts' toughness and leadership intangibles are off the charts, and as he finished his career on Lincoln Riley's offense, he improved as a running back and passer on the field.