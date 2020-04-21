NFL 2020 Mock Draft, Notre Dame Edition: Projecting Chase Claypool, Cole Kmet, and Other Irish National Teams

Notre Dame will have a strong presence in the interim rounds of the Draft 2020 NFL. Cole Kmet could be the first tight end recruited, and Chase Claypool's dominance in the NFL Combine in February could push him into the draft.

The Fighting Irish ended the 2019 season 11-2 thanks to the great depth of these future NFL Draft picks. These are SN Vinnie Iyer's projects for Irish Fighting players to be selected in the NFL 2020 Draft, according to our simulated seven-round draft.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Projected Selections from Notre Dame

Cole Kmet, TE

Projected: Round 2, Pick No. 44 (Colts)

Kmet was a four-star tight end recruit and just as good, if not better, as a baseball prospect. He was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 MLB draft by the White Sox, but chose to play soccer and baseball at Notre Dame. Kmet is reliable and athletic enough to have a long career in the NFL. He's a great physical receiver with the ball in the air, but he has plenty of room to improve his blocking.

Vinnie Iyer: The Colts must also find Rivers as a tight end who creates athletic mismatches to complement what Jack Doyle does online for them. Kmet (6-6, 262 pounds) is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed and hands make him a top receiver for the position.

Julian Okwara, EDGE

Projected: Round 2, Pick No. 54 (Bills)

Okwara could be one of the players whose actions could take a hit due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was unable to train on the combine due to a fractured left fibula that ended his senior season with four games to play. The injury could cast doubt on the teams, but it also didn't allow Okwara to show his speed and speed, his most tempting features. Okwara comes in the high, but relatively slight frame from a 3-4 outside linebacker. It has a high ceiling thanks to the combination of its explosive speed and the physical mold to add weight and muscle. Okwara doesn't seem to use many quick passing movements, relying too much on his athleticism. Under the right guidance, Okwara has the traits to be a professional gamer if you put it all together.

Iyer: The Bills need a little more depth to help them get to the quarterback with Shaq Lawson missing. Okwara (6-4, 252 pounds) is a flexible and explosive passer with a big bang for the quarterback.

Chase Claypool, WR

Projected: Round 2, Pick No. 65 (Bengals)

Claypool has an incredible combination of physicality and athletics. The teams asked him about the possibility of playing tight end at the next level before the combine. He proceeded to run a dazzling 4.42 40-yard dash and record a 40.5-inch vertical jump. Claypool has room for improvement as a road racer, but he has the tools to be an elite player over the edge.

Iyer: The Bengals went from Notre Dame first-round player Tyler Eifert to tight end and need a wide-bodied hybrid to help Burrow and complement A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. Claypool (6-4, 238 pounds) matches his size with great speed and explosion on the field. He is not the most technically sound road racer, but he often wins with physical dominance.

Troy Pride Jr., CB

Projected: Round 3, Pick No. 82 (Jeans)

Pride won South Carolina high school sprint championships in four events in 2016, and his speed is the first thing that stands out in the game movie. He showed that trait in the Combine when he ran a 4.40 40. Pride doesn't have a great size (5-11,193 pounds), but his running ability could help him become a contributor.

Yesterday: The Cowboys need to get their speed and athleticism back in the corner after losing Byron Jones in free agency. Pride (5-11,193 lbs) just needs to be more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to get the most out of those agility traits.

Khalid Kareem, EDGE

Projected: Round 3, Pick 93 (Titans)

Kareem doesn't have Okwara's athleticism, but he doesn't have the advantage either. That said, Kareem was still probably the best soccer player in college. He is a large and strong 4-3 defensive end who can contribute to the NFL.

Iyer: The Titans need a little consideration to help Harold Landry more with only Vic Beasley signed in the wake of Cameron Wake's release. Kareem (6-4, 268 lbs) is a versatile and powerful option.

Alohi Gilman, S

Projected: Round 6, Pick No. 204 (Patriots)

Gilman began his college career in the Navy, but traded in his naval uniform for a Fighting Irish t-shirt. Gilman brought his leadership skills from the Naval Academy to South Bend, where he had six forced fumbles and three interceptions in his two years as a starter. Gilman is struggling in coverage and missed 13 tackles in 2019, but he could be a good NFL-level collaborator for special teams.

Jalen Elliot, S

Projected: Round 7, Pick No. 245 (49ers)

Elliot started for three years at Notre Dame, but his 4.80-yard 40-yard run shows his lack of speed that left him exposed in coverage. He is a strong fighter, but his ability to cover is what sets him apart from being recruited.