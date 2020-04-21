NFL 2020 Mock Draft, 3-round edition: Dolphins move to Tua Tagovailoa; Cowboys, 49ers, Patriots add to defenses

Welcome to Draft 2020 NFL week. That means there are two more opportunities to explore all the potential teams and make projections for the 32 teams by the time they leave at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

After going through all seven rounds and then considering possible swaps for a two-round edition, the last and penultimate edition of this year's Sporting News drill goes back to three consecutive rounds to match prospects with clubs.

Here is another way it could play out for picks from No. 1 to No. 106 overall between April 23-24:

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

Unless another team gets aggressive and makes Cincinnati an offer he can't refuse, Burrow will be the franchise's quarterback under offensive-minded coach Zac Taylor. At 6-3,221 pounds, Burrow combines his mental and physical strength in his pocket with a strong arm and precise delivery. During his Heisman Trophy and national championship career with the Tigers, his leadership and athletic skills flourished to an unprecedented college level.

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

Assuming the Redskins don't receive a rejection offer to trade, they should take the opportunity to gain this critical talent for the team's defensive rebuilding under Ron Rivera. Young (6-5, 264 pounds) is a game-changing disruptor and had 16.5 sacks in just 12 games as a junior. He can produce at an even higher overall level than Nick Bosa, who moved to No. 2 from the Buckeyes to the 49ers and quickly dominated as SN Rookie of the Year.

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

The Lions transferred Darius Slay in an exchange with the Eagles and signed Desmond Trufant to replace him, but they need to head to the other spot on the outside corner. Okudah, an elite 6-1, 205-pound ballhawk, has the build to handle receivers of all sizes. He is fluid and fast enough with great coverage recovery skills to become a type of shutdown with his press strengths.

4. New York Giants (4-12)

The Giants may think of the best defensive player available, but ultimately they shouldn't ignore the great need for an early offensive line. Although he may start on the right side at first with Nate Solder still around, Wirfs has the track record at 6-5,320 pounds to keep the left tackle under pressure for a long time. Combine your skills to block passes with power and physics in the running game.

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

This drill follows the Dolphins' rumored preference for him as their future QB vs. Tu Tagovailoa franchise. Herbert (6-6, 236 pounds) efficient and mentally tough with underestimated athletics, which manifested itself in the final stretch of his last season with the Ducks. He needs a little help making decisions, but in the Senior Bowl, he showed how receptive he is to training.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

The Chargers are more flexible in being patient with Tagovailoa (6-0, 217) and not rushing him into action with Tyrod Taylor gaining more confidence as a strong bridging QB for Anthony Lynn. When healthy, Tagovailoa is a precise, mobile QB and deep ball pitcher with the advantage of Russell Wilson, who only throws with his left arm.

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

The Panthers need a key piece as they try to improve against the run and rebuild their seven forwards. Brown has shone throughout the draft process as the most shocking interior defensive prospect. At 6-5, 326 pounds, he is a fast disruptor who makes a lot of plays on the field.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

The Cardinals, as they have already addressed their need for a No. 1 wide receiver by trading for DeAndre Hopkins. They can opt for Wills at right tackle after re-signing D.J. Humphries on the left side. The 6-4, 312-pound Wills is a strong and powerful run blocker who needs a little time to become an elite pass protector.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

The Jaguars did sign Joe Schobert for the middle, but they could use this unique linebacker / outsider hybrid to make a ton of plays in their rebuilding defense. Simmons (6-3, 238 lbs) seemed to be all over the field at all times in college with great speed and range. Get to everywhere in a hurry, from rushing the passerby to moving sideways to get the ideal cover positions.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

The Browns handled the right tackle in free agency with Jack Conklin signed to replace Chris Hubbard. Here they get a massive update from Greg Robinson on the blind side of Baker Mayfield. Becton (6-7, 369 pounds) has received more attention for his strong and powerful body, as he has shown that he can also be smooth in his movements. He's willing to work hard to become as good at passing protection as he is at overwhelming blockers by establishing the advantage against the race.

11. New York Jets (7-9)

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

The Jets will think about offensive tackle and cornerback with the developments in front of them, but they can finally go in this direction to complete Sam Darnold's receiving body with Breshad Perriman and Jamison Crowder. Lamb may be DeAndre Hopkins' version of the Jets, an explosive field stretcher and a stable type of possession outside. At 6-1, 198 pounds, Lamb only needed 58 catches to record 1,208 yards and 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season.

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

The Raiders need a favorite player for their passing game outside after last year's Antonio Brown debacle and concern over injuries to Tyrell Williams, for whom his future as a quarterback is. Jeudy (6-1, 193 pounds) also fits the profile as No. 1 receiver; It is a classic intermediate to deep field stretcher and a smooth ride finisher in the red zone.

13. San Francisco 49ers (de Colts)

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

The 49ers have George Kittle and Deebo Samuel as key non-traditional primary targets, and get one here for Jimmy Garoppolo to make up for the loss of Emmanuel Sanders. Ruggs (5-11, 188 lbs) is in-law as a field stretcher who can also use his route-running skills to win on shorter routes.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

The Buccaneers are fine with left tackle Donovan Smith, left guard Ali Marpet, center Ryan Jensen and right guard Alex Cappa against Tom Brady, but they need better protection on the right edge with Demar Doston as a free agent. Thomas combines large size (6-5, 315 pounds) with good hands and footwork. Brady, Bruce Arians and Byron Leftwich will also love what Thomas can do to open holes for the running game.

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

The Broncos can bounce back well after Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs are drafted in front of them simply by tackling a game hole in Vic Fangio's 3-4 front. Kinlaw (6-5, 324 pounds) knows how to use his size and arms to complement his strength and power at the point of attack.

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

The Falcons will prioritize defense early and the cornerback has increased his list of needs with starting pitcher Desmond Trufant missing. Henderson (6-1, 204 pounds) plays bigger than his size with great athleticism and technique in his favor. It just needs to be a little more physical to trust the receivers that rely on the body's position to open up.

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

The Cowboys' future is bright with Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch, but they may point to someone as DeMarcus Lawrence's new supplemental pass runner after losing Robert Quinn in free agency. Chaisson (6-3, 254 pounds) has a great name for an elite active defender who chases QB and RB alike. He had 6.5 sacks and 60 tackles during the LSU championship race, and like several teammates, his draft stock skyrocketed throughout the season.

18. Miami Dolphins (from Steelers)

Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

The Dolphins are on the corner with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, but they have a big secondary void in free safety after cutting Reshad Jones. McKinney (6-0, 201 pounds) is a complete safety who can get physical support in the race and also go back and handle intermediate coverage. There's nothing he can't do, and he's willing to do whatever a defense asks of him, seamlessly switching from extra linebacker to short-area subpackage.

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Raiders need to tackle their secondary coverage and here they add former college teammate Trayvon Mullen. Terrell (6-1, 195 lbs) is a versatile cover man for his size who can work both outside and inside, in both men's and zone schemes. You need to learn how to win battles with better technique and manual work.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (Rams)

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

With the extra first-round pick they got from trading Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars should think about replacing him and A.J. Bouye, who was also traded. Diggs offers good size (6-1, 205 pounds), strength and speed on the field. He quickly rose the board during his great senior season (3 interceptions in 12 games).

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Eagles took over the cornerback in free agency by trading for Darius Slay, so they can focus on a wide receiver here even with Ruggs off the board. Jefferson (6-1, 202 lbs), with mass production catch passes by Joe Burrow, emerged in the LSU aerial game as a fast and efficient route runner with good hands. He has also underestimated speed.

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Bills)

The Vikings need to rebuild the corner after releasing Xavier Rhodes and not re-signing either Trae Waynes or Mackensie Alexander. Gladney (5-10, 191 lbs) is a good defensive offense for Mike Zimmer due to his zone sensitivity and inside-out versatility. He is sour and aggressive when making plays with the ball, with the ability to be perfected in the receivers' routes.

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

Bill Belichick can take advantage of his friend Kirk Ferentz's program to bounce back in the passing race after losing Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins in free agency. Epenesa (6-5, 274 pounds) is a powerful, explosive, and full-bodied player. He can push the blockers out of the way to get to the QB, and he also stands firm against the run.

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

The saints lost A.J. Klein in free agency, turning the linebacker on the strong side into a position of need. They can stay in the state for Queen (6-0, 229 pounds), which has great reach when they work downhill against the run or move all over the field in coverage. It's relatively small, but it's the type of linebacker that can make a big impact in any lineup.

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

The Vikings should consider using the pick they got from the Stefon Diggs exchange to get their replacement against versatile No. 1 Adam Thielen. Higgins working on the perimeter would be a perfect complement. The Clemson product is a dangerous and versatile game maker that can be a force in the red zone. At 6-4, 216 pounds, he had 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 games last season. He also rushed to score 36 yards against LSU in the title game.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)

De’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Dolphins can end their first-round run by adding a running back, as Jordan Howard is more a complement to power than a feature option. Swift (5-8, 212 lbs) is capable of traversing the tough yards inside and breaking free for great plays on the open field. He also shone as a Bulldogs catcher and can excel in the screen game.

27. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State

The Seahawks will probably not sign Jadeveon Clowney again, and Ezekiel Ansah remains a free agent, leaving a void for a strong defender. Gross-Matos (6-5, 266 lbs) is a well-built, explosive and versatile defender made to be disruptive in a Pete Carroll defense due to his size and absorptive ability.

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma

The Ravens did not address the linebacker in the first wave of free agency, and they need more speed in the second tier to better manage the run and cover short to intermediate routes. Murray (6-2, 241 lbs) is an active and stale game maker who can be just as effective going backwards as going down against the run or hitting.

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

Zach Baun, EDGE / OLB, Wisconsin

The Titans signed former Falcon Vic Beasley to help bounce back from the Cameron Wake transition, but they should still be looking for a versatile hit for Mike Vrabel to better support Harold Landry. Baun (6-2, 238 lbs) is an intelligent and motivated player who presents great technique against the race. He has also begun to attract more attention for his repertoire of fast passes and the athletics that feed him.

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

The Packers lost right tackle Bryan Bulaga in free agency and Rick Wagner is an unstable replacement, while David Bakhtiari will be a 29-year-old free agent in 2021. Jones has excellent track record for his size (6-5, 319 pounds). And it can withstand its toughness and relentless lock. It's a bit crude though, as both his manual work and footwork could use refinement to maximize his natural abilities.

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

With the 49ers opting for their wide receiver at Ruggs early, they can use their second first round on someone who can help replace DeForest Buckner's production on their inside defensive line. Blacklock (6-3, 290 pounds) has climbed a draw when teams have realized he can turn his power into energy as he tries to disrupt plays on the field.

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Cesar Ruiz, G / C, Michigan

The Chiefs' offensive line has a couple of weaknesses in the left guard with Andrew Wylie and in the center with Austin Reiter. So why not look for the best clear inside perspective in this class? Ruiz (6-3, 307 pounds) has a rare combination of power and athleticism. You need a little work on pass protection, but you can immediately contribute as a top career blocker.

2020 NFL Simulated Draft: Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals

They know. tagged with franchise of A.J. Green and they also have the very productive Tyler Boyd to power Burrow. But since Boyd does his best job at the slot machine, it makes sense to put another great game maker out, who is much more complete than first-round limit bust John Ross. Reagor is a diminutive, productive pitcher who also provides some good running skills after catching with speed and endurance for his size (5-11, 206 pounds).

34. Indianapolis Colts (Redskins)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, State of Arizona

With T.Y. Looking like headlines from the outside, Hilton and Zach Pascal, the Colts need to give Philip Rivers a more dynamic game inside. Aiyuk (6-0, 205 pounds) conforms to the profile of a shocking slot receiver with speed to make big plays after capture and enough speed to get vertical in the middle as well.

35. Detroit Lions

Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

After landing in Okudah for their high school, the Lions should focus their defensive attention on fully rebuilding Matt Patricia's defensive front to better support Trey Flowers. Davidson (6-3, 303 pounds) can be a terror that rushes the passerby both from the inside line and from the edge. It has a good combination of strength, power and speed to accompany sudden finishing movements.

36. New York Giants

The Giants signed James Bradberry in free agency, but they could line up a more comfortable supplemental cover man than last year's first-round fighter DeAndre Baker, Fulton (6-0, 197 pounds) is the size, the speed, the intelligence and sound coverage skills to have a long and prosperous career, that's why he felt confident enough to retire from the Senior Bowl.

37. Los Angeles Chargers

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

After tackling QB in the first round with Tagovailoa, the Chargers need to upgrade pass protection after swapping Russell Okung and struggling with Sam Tevi on the right side. Cleveland (6-6, 311 pounds) has raw abilities that can be developed quickly, with its speed and agility that give it a great advantage. He is fluent with his hands and legs in step protection.

38. Carolina Panthers

Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

After getting Brown to anchor his defensive line in the first round, the Panthers can work to get game players to cover the ground more reliably for high school. Winfield (5-10, 203 pounds), the son of the former Vikings Pro Bowl cornerback, plays smart and tough. He excels at diagnosing plays, knowing when to be aggressive against the run and how to use his frame in short area coverage.

39. Miami Dolphins

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

The Dolphins should get a great wide receiver value looking for a necessary complement for DeVante Parker and Preston Williams. Shenault (6-1, 227 lbs) is a safe field stretcher that has a nice touch of great play after capture

40. Houston Texans (of Cardinals)

Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

Texans need serious help for their 3-4 nose after losing D.J. Free agency reader. Davis (6-6, 311 pounds) is a massive and versatile player made for a 3-4 scheme. He can line up at either end or attack to eat space against the run.

41. Cleveland Browns

The Browns are reorganizing security with veterans Karl Joseph and Andrew Sendejo, but they still should for a truly dynamic update, especially with a value pick like this. Delpit (6-2, 213 pounds) flies around the field, halts the run as an additional linebacker and makes great plays with the ball in the field coverage.

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama

The Jaguars traded Calais Campbell and can still move Yannick Ngaukoe with the franchise tag. Lewis (6-5, 262 pounds) has the potential to reach the quarterback consistently with natural speed and explosiveness.

43. Chicago Bears (Rams)

The Bears need some help versus Kyle Fuller because Buster Skrine is a slot cover man and Artie Burns is a shaky flyer for the job. Johnson (6-0, 193 pounds) has an upward strike as an aggressive, physical man with the speed to keep up with receivers on the perimeter.

44. Indianapolis Colts

Jordan Love, QB, State of Utah

After receiving immediate help for Philip Rivers with his first pick, the Colts land a quarterback to groom him behind him. Love (6-4, 224 pounds) combines his size with physical abilities, including a great arm, and his athleticism bodes well if his precision, decision making, and footwork can be cleaner with good NFL training. , which you can get with Frank Reich and NIck Sirianni.

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

The Bucs need to get a more dynamic and complete lap than Ronald Jones III to complement and empower Tom Brady. Dobbins (5-9, 209 pounds) have great speed, agility, and ability to read blockers. It is an expert receiver with explosive explosion once it sees a hole, hits it and enters the open field.

46. ​​Denver Broncos

The Broncos simply missed out on elite catcher level in Round 1 here, but they can bounce back well due to a deep class. Mims (6-3, 207lbs) is a great physical target who also knows how to use his frame to his advantage. It's best suited to be a vertical and red zone threat on the outside, so it fits perfectly with Courtland Sutton and Daesean Hamilton.

47. Atlanta Falcons

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, LSU

The Falcons need to get new legs to complement Todd Gurley in passing situations to give them back what they once had with Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Edwards-Helaire (5-7, 207 lbs) is a dynamic and versatile catcher off the field and in the groove, making him an important asset for an NFL passing game. He is also extremely fast when he gets the ball out into the open.

48. New York Jets

Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

The Jets are looking for the best defensive value here even though this is not a huge necessity due to the recruitment of Quinnen Williams in the first round last year. Elliott (6-4, 302 pounds) plays power against the run, but has also shown some natural running skills with inside passes.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

The Steelers are in the market for an improvement on the field due to James Conner's durability issues and pending unrestricted free agency in 2021. Taylor (5-10, 226 pounds) has great vision and exploded as a running back. He also doesn't get enough credit for what he can do as a receiver, which was exhibited the most during his last college season.

50. Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

The Bears abandoned the tremendous disappointment of free agents Trey Burton, and they can't trust Jimmy Graham to fade away and always hurt Adam Shaheen to be really important factors to Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles. Kmet (6-6, 262 pounds) is still developing as a career blocker, but his size, speed, speed, and hands make him a top receiver for the position. You can contribute big for year 2.

51. Dallas Cowboys

K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

The Cowboys re-signed Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup's star is on the rise, but they couldn't keep Randall Cobb in the slot. Hamler (5-9, 178 lbs.) Is a smooth, smart road racer with reliable hands and endurance in tight spaces.

52. Los Angeles Rams

Michael Pittman Jr, WR, USC

The Rams may stay in town to seek help for catchers after switching to Brandin Cooks. Pittman (6-4, 223 pounds) is an interesting prospect for his size because he is more of a tough coach and road racer than a great body working to stretch the field. It would fit very well with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp.

53. Philadelphia Eagles

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

The Eagles made great moves up front (Javon Hargrave) and in the secondary (Darius Slay) but they need to shore up their great defensive weakness across the board in the second tier. Harrison's best qualities at 6-3, 247 pounds reside in how he flies field against the race and finishes as well as a physical tackler. You can grow and develop as a more viable hedge man.

54. Buffalo Bills

Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State

The Bills need a little more depth to help them get to the quarterback with Shaq Lawson missing. Weaver (6-2, 265 pounds) is a high-energy pass runner with some untapped advantage while making the jump.

55. Baltimore Ravens (from Patriots to Falcons)

Tyler Biadasz, G, Wisconsin

The Ravens, after landing their linebacker early in Murray, must head to the right guard with Marshal Yanda deciding to retreat. At 6-4, 314 pounds, Biadasz's strength is turning his build into sheer power for the downhill game.

56. Miami Dolphins (from Saints)

The Dolphins, in this drill, got their QB at Herbert, their feature at Swift, and their stretcher at Shenault. They now need a better enhanced block to help their potential for a much better offense. Jackson is an impressive athlete for his size (6-5, 322 pounds), but he needs a bit of refinement in his technique to match his fast feet.

57. Los Angeles Rams (of the Texans)

Alton Robinson, EDGE, Syria

The Rams must also address their passing drive after losing Dante Fowler Jr. in free agency and parting ways with Clay Matthews. Robinson (6-3, 264 pounds) has natural passing running skills and copes a lot with strength and top-level athletics. Getting it started situationally will help you refine your movements for increased production.

58. Minnesota Vikings

Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Vikings need to keep checking their corner corps after taking Gladney in the first round. Igbinoghene (5-10, 198 pounds) stands out as a man of physical coverage for his size. It closes well on receivers at the end of its routes, which translates to a good final bang against the run, too.

59. Seattle Seahawks

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

If the Seahawks get a versatile lead defender like Gross-Matos in the first round, the inside of their forehead will take precedence in the second round. Gallimore (6-2, 304 pounds) has a relentless and powerful punch for his size.

60. Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

The Ravens need to prepare their next great game creator alongside Earl Thomas. With his size (6-1, 217 pounds), speed, strength and explosiveness that dominated on FBS, Dugger can be the complete package, able to start at any point of safety because it makes him difficult against the race and has the hands and instincts to flourish as a cover player.

61. Tennessee Titans

Behind Malcolm Butler and Adoree & # 39; Jackson, there is a current gap with unsigned Logan Ryan. Hall, on the way to fully recovering from his ankle injury, is a good-sized promising corner (6-2, 202 pounds) made to be solid on the perimeter for several seasons. In the short term, with its short area speed, it can help with internal coverage.

62. Green Bay Packers

Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Packers are on the market for both wide receiver and closed-end support, so it makes a lot of sense to take this full-bodied hybrid. Claypool (6-4, 238 pounds) matches his size with great speed and explosion on the field. He is not the most technically sound road racer, but he often wins with physical dominance.

63. Kansas City Chiefs (of 49ers)

Damien Williams becomes a free agent in 2021 and the Chiefs need a more reliable backup to complement him for Patrick Mahomes. Moss (5-9, 223 pounds) is shaping up to be an NFL compact recoil suitable to get tough yards between tackles and more yards after initial contact. He is underestimated with his speed when out in the field and his reception skills.

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Chiefs)

Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

The Seahawks can do better than former Jet Brandon Shell as their starting right tackle against Duane Brown to help Russell Wilson and his running backs. This Wilson (6-6, 350 lbs.) Is not the most nimble step protector, but his sheer power as a blocker fits his mindset.

NFL 2020 Simulated Draft: Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals

Lloyd Cushenberry, G / C, LSU

Los Bengals necesitan seguir mejorando su línea ofensiva más allá del regreso saludable y esperanzador del tackle izquierdo Jonah Williams. Son débiles tanto en la guardia izquierda como en el centro. Cushenberry (6-3, 212 libras) es un poderoso bloqueador de carrera que usa bien sus manos y la parte superior del cuerpo.

66. pieles rojas de Washington

Hunter Bryant, TE, Washington

Los Redskins necesitan ayuda del ala cerrada con la combinación Vernon Davis-Jordan Reed para ayudar a sus jóvenes quarterbacks. Bryant (6-2, 248 libras) es un atleta dinámico que puede bajar la costura y causar problemas de cobertura debido a sus buenas manos, dureza y rapidez al finalizar las rutas.

67. Detroit Lions

Los Leones vieron a Anae de cerca en el Senior Bowl para un puesto que podría abordar varias veces en este draft para apoyar a Flowers. Anae (6-3, 257 libras) es una implacable corredora de pases que nunca renuncia a la oportunidad de llegar al mariscal de campo.

68. Jets de Nueva York (de gigantes)

Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida

Después de ser receptor abierto y tackle defensivo anteriormente en este simulacro, los Jets pueden obtener otro buen valor defensivo aquí para conseguir mejor al mariscal de campo. Zuniga (6-3, 264 libras) es un corredor de pases puro y explosivo que brilla debido a su atletismo.

69. Carolina Panthers

Damon Arnette, CB, Estado de Ohio

Los Panthers, después de obtener Brown y Winfield para otras partes clave de su reconstrucción defensiva, consiguen un fuerte reemplazo potencial para Bradberry. Lo que Arnette (6-0, 195 libras) no tiene en velocidad en línea recta para mantenerse con receptores en rutas verticales, lo compensa con rapidez y resistencia en áreas cortas.

70. Miami Dolphins

Con su ataque ofensivo temprano, los Dolphins pueden centrar su atención en mejorar su interior defensivo aquí. Madubuike (6-3, 293 libras) no se confundirá con los gigantes en la posición, pero tiene una gran combinación de potencia y rapidez. Él usa su parte inferior del cuerpo para ganar influencia contra la carrera.

71. Los Angeles Chargers

Cam Akers, RB, Estado de Florida

Los Chargers aman a Austin Ekeler pero necesita apoyo sin Melvin Gordon. Akers (5-10, 217 libras) es un corredor paciente que sigue bien sus bloques y dispara a través de los agujeros. Tiene una buena combinación de poder y explosividad. Está dispuesto a ponerse en forma, pero también muestra una segunda marcha en campo abierto.

72. Cardenales de Arizona

Los Cardinals incorporaron a DeAndre Hopkins en su mezcla de recepción, pero pueden llevarlo a otro nivel en el juego aéreo con un ala cerrada que estira el campo. Hopkins (6-4, 245 libras) es un atleta de élite que puede abrirse corriendo en todo tipo de rutas y no coincide cuando trabaja en el medio del campo.

73. Jacksonville Jaguars

Solomon Kindley, Georgia, Georgia

Los Jaguars podrían usar una mejora de guardia derecha sobre A.J. Golpe ligero. Kindley (6-3, 337 libras) criticó a los linieros defensivos y allanó el camino para el juego de Georgia. Tiene las habilidades para convertirse en un ágil bloqueador de pases interiores en la NFL.

74. Cleveland Browns

Tyler Johnson, WR, Minnesota

Los Browns necesitan a alguien para complementar mejor a Odell Beckham Jr. y Jarvis Landry afuera en tres sets. Johnson (6-1, 206 libras) es un receptor físico que posiciona su cuerpo para imponer su voluntad al final de las rutas. Él pelea duro por el balón y se ve como parte de una posesión dura y un objetivo de la zona roja.

75. Indianapolis Colts

Jeremy Chinn, S, Sur de Illinois

The Colts need to upgrade safety next to Malik Hooker with Clayton Geathers not returning. Chinn (6-3, 221 pounds) has been on the rise because it has become evident his size, speed and athleticism translate to elite coverage skills for the position.

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Robert Hunt, G/C, Louisiana

The Bucs, after getting a right tackle and feature back early, work on upgrading right guard in front of Tom Brady. Hunt (6-5, 323 pounds) is a mighty run blocker with good athleticism.

77. Denver Broncos

Cameron Dantzler, CB, Missisippi State

The Broncos traded for Bouye but could use more cornerback help for Vic Fangio after losing Chris Harris Jr. in free agency. Dantzler (6-2, 188 pounds) has nice size and uses his hands and hips to be disruptive against receivers downfield.

78. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons have five first-round picks starting for now on their offensive line, but the glaring weakness is at left guard with James Carpenter. Simpson (6-4, 321 pounds) stands out because of his strong, sturdy frame, which makes him a natural asset as a power run-blocker. He can be effective in their zone-blocking scheme.

79. New York Jets

Prince Tega Wanogho, OT, Auburn

The Jets get good value and extra athleticism in further addressing tackle after signing George Fant. With a little more development and hard work, Wanogho (6-5, 308 pounds) has a high ceiling because of his rare physical skills.

80. Las Vegas Raiders

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

The Raiders, namely Jon Gruden, have been enamored with the winning makeup and pedigree of Hurts (6-1, 222 pounds) as a potential replacement for Derek Carr in the near future. Hurts,amp;#39; toughness and leadership intangibles are off the charts, and while finishing his career in Lincoln Riley,amp;#39;s offense, he improved as a runner and as a downfield passer.

81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears)

The Raiders still could end up moving Gabe Jackson during the draft and Richie Incognito is going into his age 37 season. Muti (6-3, 315 pounds) has the frame, upper-body strength and power to smash NFL foes as an interior run blocker.

82. Dallas Cowboys

Troy Pride Jr., CB, Notre Dame

The Cowboys need to replenish speed and athleticism at corner after losing Byron Jones in free agency. Pride (5-11, 193 pounds) just needs to become more refined and aggressive with his coverage skills to get the most out of those agility traits.

83. Denver Broncos (from Steelers)

Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State

The Broncos got Graham Glasgow but are moving on from both Connor McGovern and Ron Leary inside. Jackson (6-3, 306 pounds is a unique prospect because he is a pure pass-protecting interior blocker. He has the frame and strength to develop in the running game.

84. Los Angeles Rams

Matt Peart, OT, Connecticut

The Rams need to line up a successor to Andrew Whitworth, 38. Peart (6-7, 318 pounds) has attracted more teams with his wingspan and fluid athleticism. He needs to get stronger to raise the power aspects of his game.

85. Detroit Lions (from Eagles)

Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan

The Lions might think of interior offensive line should the value arise, but it,amp;#39;s hard to pass up some additonal pass-rush help behind Flowers. Like Anae, Patricia and the Lions coached Uche (6-1, 245 pounds on the North team at the Senior Bowl. While Anae might be ready to see regular snaps, Uche has the versatility to play on either the first or second level to get after the QB in many ways on passing downs.

86. Buffalo Bills

Jack Driscoll, OT, Auburn

The Bills need to start grooming a left tackle replacement for Dion Dawkins. Driscoll (6-5, 306 pounds) is standing out with his smarts, athleticism and technical skills to the point teams are OK with him needing to bulk up and get stronger to become a steady outside force.

87. New England Patriots

Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

The Patriots get their potential Tom Brady replacement and better young alternative to Jarrett Stidham. Eason (6-6, 231 pounds) has a strong arm made to deliver impressive deep balls, which makes him a great fit for a vertical passing game that plays off the power running game with play-action shots.

88. New Orleans Saints

Jauan Jennings, WR, Tennessee

The Saints got Emmanuel Sanders to help stretch the field opposite Michael Thomas; now they can go for some Drew Brees help in the Marques Colston vein. File Jennings under the "big slot,quot; possession type (6-3, 215 pounds). He can become a reliable third inside target for a long time.

89. Minnesota Vikings

Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida

The Vikings need a strong rotational 4-3 end after moving on from Everson Griffen. Greenard (6-3, 263 pounds) is a smart defender who knows how to uses his athleticism to both get after the quarterback and work upfield quickly against the run.

90. Houston Texans

Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

The Texans got Cooks and Cobb to make up for trade of Hopkins, but they need to think about the future, too, as both Will Fuller and Kenny Stills are free agents in 2021. Edwards (6-3, 212 pounds) projects as a physical possession receiver who can dominate the short-to-intermediate area.

91. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seahawks via Texans)

Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

The Raiders could use to get more energetic youth behind second-year players Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby. Taylor (6-4, 267 pounds) is a unique prospect because he is a pure power pass-rusher. Some improvement with his moves, mobility and instincts can make him a well-rounded contributor.

92. Baltimore Ravens

After addressing inside linebacker and safety, the Ravens could benefit from boosting their pass rush beyond franchse-tagged Matthew Judon. Khareem (6-4, 268 pounds) is a versatile, powerful option.

93. Tennessee Titans

Ben Bartch, OT, St. John,amp;#39;s (Minnesota)

The Titans have some confidence in Dennis Kelly to replce Conklin at right tackle to keep their run-blocking sturdy, but it doesn,amp;#39;t hurt to have a development option with more upside. Bartch (6-6, 309 pounds) stood out at the Combine with his natural smarts and athleticism. He has shown more power and refined technique to raise his stock.

94. Green Bay Packers

The Packers need some second-level playmaking help after losing Blake Martinez in free agency. Dye (6-3, 231 pounds) is a little undersized but he’s a smart, instinctive and active defender.

95. Denver Broncos (from 49ers)

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

The Broncos, with a boatload of picks, have the luxury of looking for defensive upgrades everywhere. Todd Davis is 27 and is a limited playmaker who becomes a free agent in 2021. Davis-Gaither (6-1, 224 pounds) may be a bit undersized but he flies around the field with good pass-rush and coverage skills.

96. Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, CB, Nebraska

The Chiefs need some cornerback help after losing Kendall Fuller in free agency. Jackson (6-2, 208 pounds) has good size with favorable zone and physical skill sets.

97. Cleveland Browns (from Texans) (compensatory)

The Browns need an option between Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams. Holmes,amp;#39; best traits are his toughness and quickness for his size (5-10, 195 pounds). He can have a long, solid career as a nickel corner against slot receivers on short-to-intermediate routes.

98. New England Patriots (compensatory)

There,amp;#39;s not much separation in the first tier of tight ends in this class, so the Patriots should be able to get good value to help replace Rob Gronkowski, whether it,amp;#39;s Kmet, Hunter Bryant, Brycen Hopkins or this Bryant. This Bryant (6-5, 243) has natural athleticism and intelligence built for New England,amp;#39;s passing game and has the toughness and willingness to grow into a plus run blocker.

99. New York Giants (compensatory)

Anfernee Jennings, EDGE/OLB, Alabama

The Giants could use a versatile player for their front seven and Jennings would fite nicely in their 3-4 scheme to wreak havoc from a vareity of angles. Although Jennings does have good edge-rushing skills at 6-2, 256 pounds, he also has some potential as a run-stopping outside linebacker.

100. New England Patriots (compensatory)

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State

The Patriots get their kind of receiver to keep improving their skill options for their young franchise QB, who in this case is Eason..Hill (6-0, 196 pounds) is a good route-runner with reliable hands, a technically sound receiver best suited to play from the slot when a scheme can give him some space inside.

101. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory)

John Hightower, WR, Boise State

The Seahawks need another big-play threat to help Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf given Phillip Dorsett doesn,amp;#39;t fit that profile anymore. Hightower is a classic size-speed prospect (6-1, 189 pounds) with pure field-stretching skills.

102. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory)

Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

The Steelers need to address their 3-4 front after losing Javon Hargave in free agency. Hamilton (6-4, 320 pounds) has the same baseline run stuffing with some potential pass-rush pop.

103. Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory)

Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

The Eagles look a lot better immediately at cornerback with Slay, but they need depth with some free-agent issues coming soon. Ojemudia (6-1, 200 pounds) has good developmental qualities related to his impressive size.

104. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory)

Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

The Rams address another need after losing Cory Littleton in free agency. Brooks (6-0, 240 pounds) has a good blend of athleticism and physicality for the second level. It,amp;#39;s hard to think he can replace Littleton,amp;#39;s ace coverage right away, but his smarts and speed suggest he can improve rapidly in that area.

105. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory)

Nick Harris, G, Washington

The Vikings need to think upgrading guard to keep their run blocking strong. Harris (6-1, 302 pounds) is a relentless, athletic technician who gets the most out of every snap.

106. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory)

Rashard Lawrence, DT, LSU

The Ravens need to replenish depth after losing Michael Pierce in free agency. Lawrence (6-3, 208 pounds) is an extremely tough, high-effort player made to help their defense.