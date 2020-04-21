New NFL 2020 uniforms: here are the jerseys for Patriots, Buccaneers, Falcons, Browns and Chargers

New year, new threads.

Nothing invigorates a fan base like a new set of uniforms. New kits often signal a new era for teams, bringing hope and excitement for many fans. It also causes a lot of bad and hilarious Tweets that rip uniforms.

When Nike took over NFL uniform making in the early 2010s, a few things were promised: innovation and the future of design. The innovation in jersey material and technology has been evident and effective, while the design has had varying degrees of success.

In this offseason, we've seen many teams look old again, while others have been very fashionable. In total, five teams have unveiled new uniforms with a few more to come.

This is how they all look with some of their highlights:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers new uniforms

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f9/d1/buccaneers-uniforms-ftr_l9iw3a7f8ebo1h6w92jnt4ygl.png?t=1512479049,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What's new: Perhaps the best question is: what is old?

The Buccaneers rejected their futuristic-looking kits from their 2015 rebranding for something more traditional and familiar.

The Bucs say their uniforms are inspired by the Tampa Bay era of soccer from 1997 to 2013, in which they won their first and only Super Bowl in 2003. In fact, the source of the number is the same as that of those previous uniforms. , with the red being deeper than that of their previous uniforms. Buccaneers owner Ed Glazer pointed out some of the details of the new uniforms.

This new but familiar look is a direct result of the valuable feedback we get from our fans. We are excited to return to our classic Super Bowl era uniforms while introducing a stylish Color Rush uniform that showcases our distinctive tin in a dramatic new way. The revamped classic design of our home and visitor combinations unites our past with our exciting new future, and we are sure it will resonate with our fans.

With a new alternate pewter uniform, the Buccaneers have only three uniforms in rotation at the moment.

Atlanta Falcons new uniforms

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e7/46/falcons-uniforms-falcons-ftr-040820_g543w3261hd71fjvjtwwx74um.jpg?t=1509060017,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What's new: The Falcons were all paired with a new look for 2020 and beyond.

When their old kits were introduced in the 2002 season, they were almost too futuristic for some to handle. But the looks lingered throughout the Michael Vick and Matt Ryan eras and were eventually dated.

Now, the Falcons take another quasi-futuristic approach with their uniforms and simplify them, too. The team has eight different color combinations with the new uniforms and introduces a new gradient alternate uniform, which actually works well. They also keep 1966 uniforms as a wardrobe staple.

But arguably the most beautiful and unique part of the Falcons' new uniforms is the satin finish of their black helmets; it makes the caps look almost deep gray, blending well with the rest of your updated color palette. With a single stripe on the sides of the uniforms and an updated number font (with shading that works and is not overdone), the uniforms are certainly dimmed but offer a new look.

According to the Falcons launch, there were three goals in creating the new design: bringing black to the forefront, keeping it simple, and "reflecting the modern progression of the city." With the colors, design, and "ATL,quot; on the chest, all three missions were accomplished.

Cleveland Browns new uniforms

Brown uniforms https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/79/28/browns-uniforms-2020-ftr_89zx09lw4dh91ocpc8mj8ovhk.png?t=2123927953,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What's new: As with Buccaneers, perhaps the best question is, what's old?

The Browns entered with a bold rebranding in 2015, and it worked to some degree. While the new deeper orange was much more attractive and eye-pleasing when paired with its signature brown, the rest of the brands are updated

That's not the case with its new look for 2020. The Browns opted for something simpler, more traditional, and more appealing, a strategy that doesn't or won't work for most NFL teams. Co-owner and executive vice president JW Johnson echoed those sentiments:

We wanted to go back to the roots of who the Browns are. We have heard it from our fans and our players. We needed to go back to our roots. When looking at iconic franchises like the Browns, Bears, Packers, Cowboys, they are true to who they are. They are not making many changes and trying to make many flashy movements with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it felt good that we returned to who we are and who we always will be.

These uniforms are much more similar to those from the 50s to 80s and removed the ultra "BROWNS,quot; branding on the leg and Cleveland on the chest. While Browns don't have much to work with when it comes to motives, they are welcome and change.

New England Patriots New Uniforms

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c2/6b/patriots-uniforms-patriots-ftr-042020_cu1d631aj5s715a8567sa7win.jpg?t=-1748054151,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What's new: The Patriots have been wearing Color Rush uniforms as an alternative for a few years, and it's one of the league's most visually appealing unis outfits. With Tom Brady as the Patriots' quarterback, the new uniforms usher in a new era in New England football. Jen Ferron, director of marketing for Kraft Sports and Entertainment, felt that a moderate change was in the best interest of the brand.

When we started thinking about the 2020 season and a new decade, we started imagining what we wanted our uniforms to reflect. The success of the & # 39; Color Rush & # 39; That we have used for the last years made us think that we did not need to make real substantive changes, but that we could make modest changes in our home uniform and then use a complement version with the same aesthetics for our visitor uniform.

The new Patriots uniforms feature blue tops with blue bottoms, while a white top with a blue bottom will be their main digs. The shoulder stripes are an ode to uniforms and

While the Patriots don't have a silver or white pants alternative, something that would look good with the blue top, these are welcome.

Los Angeles Chargers new uniforms

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/78/eb/chargers-uniforms-chargers-ftr-042120_1no0ld5ag4kdm1czafmagbe0bz.jpg?t=-1659628183,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What's new: The Chargers improved on an already excellent look by simplifying the shoulder bolts, updating the numbers, and adding some shades of blue to their alternate kits.

Other than that, the Chargers re-added the numbers to their helmets (a staple of old-time Charger unis), lengthened the stud on the caps, and removed the unnecessary bottom stripe on the shoulder bolts.

All in all, one of the best uniforms in the sport, in fact, got better.

Indianapolis Colts new logo

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c3/b1/moore-colts-uniform-colts-ftr-042120_17a2ual18hp91jiuj7i91qqp3.jpg?t=-1658193695,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What's new: Of the seven teams that introduced new or updated uniforms this offseason, the Colts did the least. They introduced a new word brand, very suitable for their brand. They also introduced black into their color scheme, although it doesn't appear on their uniforms.

However, what appears on their new uniforms is a new font for their numbers that reflects their word mark. Those are the only changes for the Colts for next season, but they're good ones that work.

However, the Colts did face some controversy as their new secondary logo sparked the ire of someone who had originally designed something similar.

Los Angeles Rams new uniforms

The new Rams uniforms are not yet available, but many hope they will be their current blue and gold alternatives updated to a regular state, similar to what the Patriots did with their Color Rush uniforms.

The disclosure is expected sometime in May.