New map shows that social distancing cannot be maintained on many sidewalks in New York City

As we encounter the second month of quarantine in many US cities. In the USA, it is clear that, in general, we are beginning to adapt. Things that felt strange, perhaps antisocial, and even reactionary, like grocery stores that only allow a limited number of people at a time, are back to normal. It is easier to reclaim personal space even in cities now that most people have accepted social distancing as the norm. However, that six-foot rule is sometimes difficult to follow, especially in densely populated places where people are expected to share public space. In New York City, for example, it is remarkably difficult: the mayor has not closed many streets and the sidewalks, although they abound, feel For real little.

Earlier this month, tech news site Motherboard He asked a group of New Yorkers to measure the sidewalks directly outside their apartments, and they came to the grim conclusion that "it just isn't possible to socially distance yourself on most sidewalks in New York City."

A new map from developer Meli Harvey shows exactly how narrow the sidewalks are in New York, with the colors overlapping on the city grid. (Harvey they used data from the New York City sidewalk dataset to build their map.) The result is a clear validation of what most New Yorkers believed to be true: there just isn't enough room for most people are kept six feet away.

Image: Meli Harvey

The map is also a very good representation of how we think about space now and how we have adapted to the assumption that our neighbors are vectors of this disease that we cannot see. We know a little about how the disease is transmitted from person to person, and we know why it is important to stay away from each other. That's why it's more than a little irritating that the New York City mayor doesn't seem to understand how to protect that space for his public, even when the city is experiencing the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the country.