New gaming phone can spell doom for Google Pixel 5 – BGR

A new gaming phone from Chinese smartphone maker Nubia was unveiled, with the same chipset rumored to power the upcoming Pixel 5.

The Nubia Play 5G's large set of specs and affordable price could put additional pressure on Android phones, including Pixel 5.

The new Nubia phone will start at just $ 340 in China, which is even cheaper than the upcoming Pixel 4a.

It's only mid-April, and Pixel 5 isn't supposed to launch for another five months, but we've already seen several Pixel 5 leaks that aren't very flattering. The phone that should compete against the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S20 is widely believed to feature mid-range specs. Specifically, the phone is expected to feature a mid-range Snapdragon 765G chip over the Snapdragon 865 that powers the Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8. This would be the first in the Pixel series, and it's all the fault of Qualcomm, according to a recent report. The 865 needs a 4G / 5G chip and is more expensive than the 765G that comes with a built-in 4G / 5G modem. Google is rumored to be working on its own custom mobile chip for the Pixel series, but the processor won't be ready until next year.

We've already explained why the new iPhone SE could be Google's worst nightmare. The new cheap iPhone will be more powerful than a 765G-based Pixel 5, making the phone difficult to sell. But it turns out that that's not the only phone that could make it even more difficult for Google to sell Pixel phones this year.

ZTE-owned smartphone maker Nubia has just introduced a new gaming phone called Nubia Play 5G. It is the second gaming phone that Nubia has announced in a matter of weeks, and the previous one is the Red Magic 5G that was introduced in mid-March. The Red Magic 5G has Galaxy S20-grade specs, but sells for half the price of Samsung's flagship phone. The cheapest Red Magic 5G model costs $ 579, and is available for purchase in the US. USA

The Nubia Play 5G is a mid-range device, meaning it doesn't have a Snapdragon 865 processor. Instead, it has the same 765G chip that is rumored to power the Pixel 5. On top of that, it features a full-screen design. Featuring a generous 6.65-inch OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and an on-screen fingerprint sensor, 6GB / 8GB of RAM, 128GB / 256GB of storage, four-lens rear camera, 5G support, 5,100 battery mAh, ICE2.5 cooling and Android 10.

It will go on sale in China starting at 2,399 yuan ($ 340) for the 6GB / 128GB version, up to 2,999 yuan ($ 425) for the 8GB / 256GB model. That's an incredible value for a mid-range Android phone, especially a device called "gaming." The Nubia Play 5G would be a bit more expensive in the United States, but it would still be cheaper than the Red Magic 5G flagship. Therefore, it would also be less expensive than most of the competition, including the Pixel 5.

If the Pixel 5 is going to be a mid-range phone, competing devices like the Nubia Play 5G will make life difficult for Google. A mid-range Pixel 5 has to be cheaper than the Pixel 4, but it should also be more expensive than the next Pixel 4a, which we hope will sell for $ 399.

There's no denying that the Pixel 5 will have some great advantages over other 765G phones, including better photography and a host of new Google tricks, possibly including Assistant features. The Pixel 5 will also receive faster updates than any other Android phone. But a device like the Nubia Play will still be attractive. It's likely to outperform the Pixel 5 when it comes to various specs including display refresh rate, RAM, storage, battery size, and charging speed.

Snapdragon's 765G will power multiple phones this year, including LG Velvet, Motorola Edge, and Nokia 8.3 5G.

