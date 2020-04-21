Netflix just fixed a problem you didn't know you had – BGR

Netflix quietly released a small UI change for its mobile app that will make accidental screen taps a thing of the past.

Called Screen lockThe new feature will help you avoid accidental touches and could come in handy in a variety of cases.

The screen lock button is not available on iPhone and iPad at the moment.

Netflix has just released a new feature for its mobile app that fixes a problem you may not have noticed. The video interface now comes with a handy button called Screen lock that does exactly what you suspect. Touch it and continue watching content without worrying about accidental touches that would pause the clip or delete the video. The feature could be aimed at a special set of Netflix users, those who are more likely to touch the screen by mistake or on purpose. They are young children, who are not trained to use phones, and who are more likely than ever to want to touch the screen while their favorite cartoon is playing.

The version featured on the Android version of Netflix and can be seen in the animation below from 9to5Google. The screen lock button removes all other buttons from the screen, and the only way to unlock the screen is to double-tap the lock icon. Android navigation gestures continue to work, so you can always move between applications if you need to.

The feature can come in handy if you let your kids watch Netflix shows on their phone or tablet, especially young kids who can't read. You don't have to worry about them touching the screen, pausing playback, or skipping ahead. First off, young children may not be recommended to watch content on a mobile device, but that's one way to keep them entertained when they're not at home. And it is a completely different discussion. Still, having to deal with problems resulting from accidental touches can be a distraction, if you also have to drive your car while your kids watch their favorite show, and that's where Screen lock It can be useful

The feature can also come in handy for adults watching Netflix shows on mobile devices. The screen lock feature can prevent accidental touches on the go if you are still commuting to work during the lock, and even at home. The more people are at home at the same time, the more likely some of them want to eat their favorite shows, and sometimes that requires the use of a mobile device.

The new feature is only available on Android and was implemented as a server side change, for 9to5Google. But it will probably launch on iPhone and iPad in the near future.

