NeNe Leakes partners with a major sponsor to make fans happy – find out how you can win $ 500!

NeNe Leakes has a new song that managed to impress many of his fans these days. He even put together a challenge called the Hunni Challenge, and people are submitting to NeNe all kinds of videos where they are doing their best on Hunni, the NeNe song.

NeNe promised his fans that he would reveal a really cool sponsor who would give cash to the best dancers, and the time has finally come!

The sponsor is The Shade Room, as you can see in the following NeNe message:

‘SO EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE MY NEW SPONSOR ON BOARD TO PAY FOR THESE FUNNY DANCE CHALLENGE VIDEOS! IT'S NOTHING BUT THE SHADEROOM! YES @theshaderoom WILL GIVE $ 500 TO THE NEXT 10 VIDEOS WE CHOOSE. BUT EVEN IF YOU DON'T MAKE MONEY, YOU COULD EARN SOME BRIGHTNESS BY POSTING. Come and get this "HUNNI DANCE CHALLENGE,quot; To participate: All you have to do is download the song, dance, smile, challenge your other friends and have a good time! You can also follow the dance routine or make it yours. Use the hashtags #hunnichallenge #getthishunni, and we'll come looking for you, "NeNe wrote in his post.

The Shade Room shared their own message on IG and said:

‘Yasss! #NeneLeakes this week launched the #HUNNI viral dance challenge to offer some light and inspiration when we all need it most. And what better way to do this, then DANCE! We're all in this together, and it's important for our community and mental health to keep smiling and spreading light, so get up and MOVE … and get better … We've partnered with #Nene to give away $ 500 to ten dancers who really give all of itself, just to offer a little help to those who struggle during this time. The winners are chosen at random. Then let's see what you have! In any way you can, have fun, make it yours, stick to a previous routine, and don't forget to smile. #HunniChallenge ".

People were beyond excited, and they made sure to praise NeNe and TSR as well.

Someone posted this message: Esto This is important! Congratulations queen! Keep shining ’🙏🏾🙏🏾’ and another follower said: ‘You're winning NeNe keep shining ❤️’

Another follower wrote: "You really are doing your thing, go ahead and let the enemy be your motivator."

Be sure to enter the challenge if you want to win $ 500!



