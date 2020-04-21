NeNe Leakes' husband used the benefit of his store in Side Chick

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Real Housewives of Atlanta & # 39; She allegedly knew that her husband had been using the proceeds from the store in Juanita, but how she handled the matter is unknown.

New details about Gregg Leakes' alleged infidelity have emerged online. NeNe leaks She previously said on Angela Lee's podcast that her husband was cheating on her with a store employee named Juanita. Now, Gregg is reported to have used the proceeds from his store on his alleged high school girl.

According to a source, NeNe found on this matter, although it remains to be seen how "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"Star handled it.

Last month, NeNe detailed her alleged infidelity when she stopped on Angela's "Lip Service" podcast. Saying it happened in the summer of 2019 after she opened a Maryland clothing store, NeNe revealed that Gregg helped her with hiring, since it's not something she's good at and that's when she met Juanita.

Recalling the incident, the "Glee" student described Juanita as the "type" of Gregg. She added: "He is very Gregg's type and Gregg really likes girls with short hair. When he met me, I had short hair."

He didn't initially think about it until he returned to the store after a while after an employee meeting where he noticed that Juanita and a gay employee were not getting along. "I was sitting there, the gay boy said, 'I don't appreciate that you called me queen and listen, you wouldn't want to do that because you know I know your secret,'" NeNe recalled. He added that Juanita denied everything the male employee implied, leading him to challenge her on FaceTime Gregg.

NeNe then confronted Gregg on the phone during the meeting. However, Gregg denied cheating and insisted: "We never did anything. We only talked on the phone. We never had sex." According to NeNe, Gregg said, "You weren't here for me to speak."