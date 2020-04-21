NeNe Leakes Hater calls her "too old,quot; for the dance challenge – check her answer!

NeNe Leakes is just doing everything he can to have fun while he's quarantined and what better way to do it than using social media! The reality TV star did the dance challenge "Hunni," but among the praise he received from fans, he also received some hatred from a person who claimed he was too old for an IG dance challenge!

Of course, NeNe had none of that and made sure to applaud the enemies!

It all started with NeNe and The Shade Room coming together to help ten people fighting for the pandemic.

That being said, yesterday, he started his own dance challenge that asked fans to show off their dancing skills with their song Hunni in exchange for a chance to win no less than $ 500!

Apparently 10 challenge participants will randomly receive the prize money.

However, as soon as The Shade Room debuted the challenge, there were positive and negative reactions!

While some were definitely excited, others couldn't help but shed some shadow.

Here are a couple of comments from the haters: "There is no one doing this." / "Who told you it was okay?"

But the comment that really bothered NeNe says, "That song is very annoying and too old for this."

In response, NeNe wrote: "Who is too old to earn money? Also, we are supporting those who are out of work! I'm not too old to pay, huh?

Soon after, she received many more supporting comments from people who really appreciated her decision to give back during this terrifying and difficult time.

Fans made sure to defend NeNe and agreed with her response to the enemy who called her old.

As for the song, Hunni was released earlier this month and even before that, it has been encouraging fans to dance to the beat.



