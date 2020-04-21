NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather hug in new Instagram photo after Yaya's arrest

Roommates, it's only been a few weeks since Yaya Mayweather was arrested for allegedly stabbing one of her baby boyfriend NBA YoungBoy's babies. The two have kept a low profile since then, but recently returned to social media embracing each other in new photos.

As we previously reported, Yaya Mayweather was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed Lapattra Lashai after trapping her at the home of her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy. If found guilty, Yaya faces up to 99 years in prison and a $ 10,000 fine. According to his lawyer, he plans to plead not guilty when he makes his first court appearance in August.

Fast forward to the present, and Yaya and YoungBoy make it clear that they are still together despite the very serious drama surrounding their relationship. In a new photo published on Instagram, the couple is embraced while avoiding eye contact with the camera.

Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy also gave fans an update that they probably won't like. Posting on Twitter, he wrote about his possible semi-retirement.

His message said:

"After Friday, I will never release a song / album again until I am in a better situation. #PROMESA,quot;

Earlier this month, NBA YoungBoy also had fans worried when he tweeted "Suicide?" on Twitter, he had many concerned about his mental health.

