NASA's Mars 2020 rover has just reached a crucial milestone before launch: BGR

NASA's 2020 Mars Perseverance has just been spinning in the name of science.

The rover underwent several days of balance testing, gaining some weight to ensure its center of gravity is exactly where it should be for a safe trip and landing on Mars.

NASA is fast approaching the launch of its Mars 2020 mission, and with so much travel on a successful launch and trip to the Red Planet, the space agency is taking its preparation step by step. Most recently, the Rover Perseverance spent three full days in the delicate balance test process.

It may not seem like a crucial step, but ensuring that the rover is properly balanced is incredibly vital. As the 2020 Mars mission leaves Earth and begins its long journey to Mars, the weight discrepancies could not only cause the spacecraft to fly inaccurately, but may even endanger the vehicle when it is ready to descend. to the planet's surface.

As the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory explains in a new blog post, the process of ensuring that the mobile vehicle is properly balanced takes more time than might be expected.

"The meticulous three-day process started with Perseverance being elevated to the rover rotation device," explains JPL. "The team then slowly rotated the rover around its x-axis, an imaginary line that runs through the rover from its tail to its forehead, to determine its center of gravity (the point at which the weight is evenly dispersed throughout all sides) relative to that axis. "

Scientists then placed the vehicle on a "rotary table,quot; to detect the spacecraft's center of gravity relative to its z-axis. With all these readings, the team took care to correct any mass distribution problems by adding weight where necessary. In total, the rover gained nearly 14 pounds of extra weight in the balancing process. It may sound a bit, but when you consider the vehicle to be over 2,250 pounds, it's actually just a drop in the bucket.

This newly completed milestone is just the latest evidence that NASA is still in time for the launch of the Mars 2020 mission. That is incredibly important since a delay in the mission from its July / August launch window would mean delaying the mission. until 2022 as soon as possible.

Due to the nature of planetary orbits, missions to Mars from Earth are only feasible every two years, and since the European Space Agency is already forced to delay its ExoMars mission from 2020 to 2022, NASA wants to do whatever it takes. be within your reach to ensure the Perseverance rover is maintained on time.

The Mars 2020 launch window will open on July 17, at which time NASA will have until August 5 to send its spacecraft skyward. The rover will then land on Mars in February 2021.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech