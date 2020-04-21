N95 masks: IIT-Kanpur, SGPGIMS develop functional prototype of positive pressure respirator system to address shortage of N-95 masks – Latest News

The Indian Kanpur Institute of Technology (IIT-K) and the Sanjay Gandhi Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), in a joint project, have developed a functional prototype of a Positive Pressure Breathing System (PPRS) to address the problem. of the acute global crisis. Shortage of N-95 respirators that are a critical component of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

The team behind the project includes Professor Nachiketa Tiwari from IIT-Kanpur and Professor Devendra Gupta, Chair, UCI Covid-19 at SGPGIMS.

Professor Tiwari said that PPRS is a much safer alternative to the N-95 respirator since the existing N-95 respirator does not protect the user if there is an imperfect seal between the mask and face, as there is negative pressure within the mask. .

"In contrast, PPRS provides uncontaminated air through the use of positive pressure. Therefore, contaminated air in the room cannot enter PPRS even in the presence of any leaks," explained Professor Tiwari.

Compared to PPRS, he said, the N-95 respirator is only 95 percent efficient, posing an infection risk for healthcare professionals working in isolation rooms with large numbers of Corona-infected patients. for longer. PPRS also eliminates this risk.

The PPRS essentially consists of a comfortable, leak-proof, transparent mouth and nose enclosure, receiving positive pressure air from a lightweight, portable air bottle. It also has a car-mounted oxygen cylinder. The device can supply uncontaminated air for more than six hours. Use reliable, locally produced one-way valves to prevent contaminated air from entering.

The new PPRS incorporates multiple design features to protect the user from contamination and has a free-size design.

Professor Tiwari said that PPRS devices can be produced in large quantities in a very short time across the country. The design team has also developed a product process video, which can be viewed to manufacture the device locally.

