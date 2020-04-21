MTV revives ‘MTV Club’ with one night musical special for relief COVID-19 – Deadline

MTV revisits its iconic MTV Club franchise for a one-night musical event amid the coronavirus crisis.

Presented by DJ Derrick "D-Nice" Jones from his Los Angeles home, the special will air Saturday, April 25 at 10 p.m. ET / PT on MTV, and will stream simultaneously on VH1 and MTV2. MTV Club presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice It will encourage donations to the non-profit educational organization Save the Music Foundation to bring music programs to students in underserved communities severely affected by COVID-19.

The iconic MTV Club, which aired on MTV from 1987 to 1992, featured celebrity cameos, pop culture moments, and performances by artists such as The Ramones, Paula Abdul, Salt-N-Pepa, Debbie Harry, MC Hammer, Vanessa Williams, Vanilla Ice, among others. Hosted by the Julie Brown Center at The Palladium in New York City, the show was split between teens dancing to a hit dance song and video of that hit.

While nothing is stated, a return to the franchise with a special could indicate more MTV Club in the future. It would be just one in a long list of iconic MTV franchises that have been the subject of revivals, including Unplugged, The Real World, Daria, Aeon Flux, among others.

MTV Club presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice It is part of MTV's #AloneTogether, a global campaign that educates the public about the importance of staying calm, connected and active while staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.