The 2020 NFL Draft is here, and with it an endless list of prospects and names that many fans have never heard of. While a lot is done about who enters the 1-32 picks on Thursday, some of the most impactful players aren't selected until Friday or Saturday.

The dictionary definition of the final round value in the NFL Draft is none other than Tom Brady, the 199th overall pick, selected in Michigan's sixth round. The now six-time Super Bowl champion was virtually unknown upon entering the 2000 NFL Draft and is now arguably the best quarterback of all time.

The Bengals have the No. 1 pick in this year's draft under the guidance of sophomore coach Zac Taylor, and they are expected to select LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. While the best quarterbacks will be the story of the first night of the 2020 NFL Draft, the final draft pick, known as Irrelevant, holds a special place in the hearts of fans who seek to support an underdog.

What choice does Mr. Irrelevant have in the NFL Draft?

Irrelevant is the title given to the selected final player in the draft. This year, the Giants have the final pick in the draft with the 255 pick.

Mr. Irrelevant started in 1976, when former 49ers and Colts catcher Paul Salata created a series of events known as "Irrelevant Week,quot; to celebrate the final election. The week consists of inviting Mr. Irrelevant and his family to spend a week in Newport Beach, where they enjoy a trip to Disneyland, a golf tournament and a party of their choice that includes a delivery ceremony for the Irrelevant Trophy Lowsman – a statue imitating Heisman, but with a player playing a soccer ball.

Dayton wide receiver Kelvin Kirk became the first Irrelevant Mr. when the Steelers took him over with the 487 pick of a 17-round NFL Draft in 1976. Salata read the final pick in every draft from 1976 to 2013 , when he passed the duty to his daughter.

Who is Mr. Irrelevant in Draft 2020 NFL?

We'll find out on Saturday when the Giants make the 255th and final pick in the NFL Draft 2020. (For what it's worth, Vinnie Iyer of SN has New York picking Missouri guard Trystan Colon-Castillo with the final pick in our NFL seven-round drill.)

Last year, the last day of the NFL Draft, consisting of Rounds 4-7, took six hours and 23 minutes. The NFL is using that time period to estimate the conclusion of the 2020 NFL Draft, and therefore this year's selection of Mr. Irrelevant will arrive at approximately 6 p.m. ET.

Of course, given the challenges of a completely virtual draft due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic this year, that timeline is in the air.

Has Mr. Irrelevant ever formed an NFL team?

Although none are likely to be inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame, many Mr. Irrelevants have had long careers in the NFL, though not in the spotlight.

Marty Moore, Mr. Irrelevant from 1994, became the first of his Irrelevant brothers to play in a Super Bowl. Moore played for the Patriots in Super Bowl 31 and was part of the 2001 Patriots team that won the championship. Moore ended his career with 110 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Jim Finn, the final pick in 1999, played seven seasons, including three as a fullback for the Giants blocking Tiki Barber while Barber accumulated a franchise record of 1,860 yards in 2005. Finn also caught 60 passes for Eli and Peyton Manning in four seasons. . with the giants and three with the foals.

Who is the best Mr. Irrelevant in the history of the NFL Draft?

Perhaps the most successful Mr. Irrelevant is 2009 Ryan Succop. Chosen by the Chiefs, the kicker tied the NFL record with the highest percentage of field goals by a rookie in a season with a 86.2 percent cut.

After five seasons with the Chiefs, Succop played six more for the Titans. He is 11th on the NFL's active scoring list with 1,046 points and is currently a free agent.

List of Every Irrelevant Mr. in NFL Draft History

Year Name Team (Pos.) Appearances of the game 2019 Caleb Wilson Cardinals (TE) 0 0 2018 Trey quinn Redskins (WR) fifteen 2017 Chad Kelly Broncos (QB) one 2016 Kalan reed Titans (CB) 7 7 2015 Gerald Christian Cardinals (TE) 3 2014 Lonnie ballentine Texans (S) 4 4 2013 Justice Cunningham Foals (TE) 4 4 2012 Chandler Harnish Foals (QB) 0 0 2011 Cheta Ozougwu Texans (DE) 9 9 2010 Tim toone Lions (WR) 0 0 2009 Ryan Succop Bosses (K) 166 2008 David Vobora Rams (OLB) 40 2007 Ramzee Robinson Lions (CB) 26 2006 Kevin McMahan Raiders (WR) 0 0 2005 Andy Stokes Patriots (TE) 0 0 2004 Andre Sommersell Raiders (LB) 0 0 2003 Ryan Hoag Raiders (WR) 0 0 2002 Ahmad Miller Texans (DT) 0 0 2001 Tevita Ofahengaue Cardinals (TE) 0 0 2000 Michael Green Bears (DB) 104 1999 Jim Finn Bears (RB) 106 1998 Cam quayle Crows (TE) 0 0 1997 Ronnie McAda Packers (QB) 0 0 nineteen ninety six Sam Manuel 49ers (LB) 0 0 nineteen ninety five Michael Reed Panthers (DB) 0 0 1994 Marty moore Patriots (LB) 112 1993 Daron Alcorn Buccaneers (K) 0 0 1992 Matt Elliott Redskins (C) 63 1991 Larry wanke Giants (QB) 0 0 1990 Demetrius Davis Raiders (TE) 0 0 1989 Everett Ross Vikings (WR) 0 0 1988 Jeff Beathard Rams (WR) 0 0 1987 Norman Jefferson Packers (DB) 14 1986 Mike Travis Loaders (DB) 0 0 1985 Donald chumley 49ers (DT) 0 0 1984 Randy essington Raiders (QB) 0 0 1983 John Tuggle Giants (RB) sixteen 1982 Tim Washington 49ers (DB) two 1981 Phil Nelson Raiders (TE) 0 0 1980 Tyrone McGriff Steelers (G) 36 1979 Mike Almond Steelers (WR) 0 0 1978 Lee Washburn Jeans (G) 0 0 1977 Jim Kelleher Vikings (RB) 0 0 1976 Kelvin Kirk Steelers (WR) 0 0

How many rounds, picks are there in the NFL Draft?

Rounds: 1-7

1-7 Total selections: 255 (2020)

This year's NFL Draft features seven rounds for a total of 255 selections. The Cardinals lost their fifth round by choosing last year's supplemental draft, so there aren't the usual 256 picks this year.

Each of the 32 franchises receives a selection in each round based on their record in the previous season. Additionally, 32 compensatory picks are awarded to teams based on who they won or lost in free agency.

Teams have 10 minutes to choose in the first round, seven minutes in the second round, five minutes in the third through the sixth round, and four minutes in the seventh round.

The first draft was held in Philadelphia in 1936, consisting of nine rounds and 81 selections. Jay Berwanger went first overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since then, the draft has undergone several format changes as the league has expanded. It peaked in 1950 with a total of 30 rounds and slowly reduced to the current seven-round format in 1994. It changed from a two-day affair, Saturday and Sunday to its current three-day show, Thursday and Saturday in 2010 to maximize primetime television coverage.

