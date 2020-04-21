Mourning victims of Canada's worst mass shooting must come a safe distance

OTTAWA – One was a 23-year veteran police officer and mother of two young children, answering a call about a shooting. Another had just survived her second attack of brain cancer. A third went out for a walk.
All three were victims of the worst mass shooting in Canada, which killed at least 22 people, including a teenager, in a 12-hour riot over the weekend in a scenic Nova Scotia vacation area.
Canadians began to mourn victims as much of the country is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, they will have to cry at a safe distance: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that a virtual vigil will be held on Friday.
The massacre began Saturday night in Portapique, a town of about 100 residents in the Bay of Fundy. It ended more than 13 hours later at a service station in Enfield, 55 miles away, with the gunman shot dead by police and the bodies of his victims strewn in 16 crime scenes in an area over 30 miles.
Much is unknown about the killings, including the gunman's motive. Police continued to classify crime scenes and burned remains of the five burning buildings and cars during the attacks.
An official list of the deceased has yet to be released, while the overwhelmed Nova Scotia forensic service tries to identify the victims. On Tuesday, police said one of those killed was a 17-year-old boy, but gave no additional information.
But since Sunday, several names have emerged through praise from family and friends on social media or, in some cases, through press releases from employers and unions.
The only victim identified by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to date is one of their own: Agent Heidi Stevenson. During his 23 years with the force, he had been a member of his ceremonial musical walk, one of the remnants of the days when his officers traveled the country on horseback.
Erin Riley-Oettl was a teenager when Agent Stevenson arrived at her troubled high school in the late 1990s as a liaison officer.
Cole Harbor District High School in Halifax, Nova Scotia's largest city, had been hit by race-related brawls. Ms. Riley-Oettl said that Ms. Stevenson became an effective mediator, a mentor for young women, and the coach of her rugby team. He took the time to get to know the students and became such an important part of the school community that he married the gym teacher.
"She became a mentor and older sister to many students and members of the rugby team," said Riley-Oettl, who is now a lawyer in Toronto. "It was an inspiration for us girls to see a strong woman who was a police officer and a former rugby player."
"She was a role model," added Ms. Riley-Oettl.
Lillian Hyslop, another victim of the shooting, had moved to Wentworth Valley, an area of Nova Scotia with a small ski resort, after the retirement of her husband, Mike. They had left the cold of northern Yukon Territory to the relatively mild maritime climate of southern Nova Scotia.
He was out for a walk when his neighbors called to convey police warnings to stay indoors and take cover due to the shooting.
Firefighters said they killed her on the road.
With the victims not yet officially identified, some families remain unsure of what happened to their loved ones, with some just saying they are missing and others saying nothing.
Justin Zahl said he is now in limbo, unsure of his parents' fate.
Her mother and father, Elizabeth Joanne Thomas and John Zahl, lived next door to the killer's summer home in Portapique, a tight-knit coastal village, where police said the riot began.
Mr. Zahl said that his mother normally texted him "good night,quot; daily between 10 and 11:30 p.m.
But the last time he heard his mother was on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. The following night, the police called to say that his parents were missing, but he said they did not mention that his house had burned down. He discovered that on Monday after viewing a photograph of the house on Facebook.
“I have lost all faith in the system. I am in shock, this is terrifying and extremely frustrating, ”said Mr. Zahl. "My parents are angels, they are good people, I want to know what happened."
But others have confirmed the worst, including Jolene Oliver's friends and family, Aaron Tuck and daughter Emily, who had been together at their home in Portapique when they were killed.
Ms. Oliver's sister, Tammy Oliver-McCurdie, wrote on Facebook that organizing a funeral during the coronavirus outbreak that would give these three victims the commemoration they deserved was difficult.
But she said the family that was together when they were killed brought some comfort. "I don't know who I'm going to call to chat for hours, solve world problems, and laugh at crazy things," he wrote.
Joey Webber, who was working in the forestry industry, went out on an errand Sunday morning. He never came back.
In a GoFundMe post, a family member wrote that he was survived by his partner, Shanda MacLeod, and two daughters. Mr. Webber had been unemployed for a time and had just started working two days before he was killed. The family is now under financial pressure and is trying to raise funds for his burial and cremation.
Also among the dead was Lisa McCully, an elementary school teacher and single mother of two, who was so committed to teaching that she had switched to an assistant principal position to return to the classroom.
The principal at the school where he worked, Scott Armstrong, told The Toronto Star that he brought art and music to his lessons and that he had been organizing online classes for his students.
"Their world revolved around them," he told the newspaper.
Like the gunslinger, Gina Goulet was a dentist with a practice in the city of Shubenacadie. In 2016, she was diagnosed with brain cancer, her daughter Amelia Butler told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, adding that her mother was an avid fisher and dancer despite her illness.
"She fought so hard for her life," Butler told the station.
With Canada trying to stem the spread of the coronavirus, survivors must now find a socially distanced way of suffering. Details of Friday's virtual vigil, organized by the local community, are still being worked out.
Approaching within two meters, or 6.5 feet, of another person, let alone hugging, is prohibited in Nova Scotia. The number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 720, and only a maximum of five people can attend funerals.
People across Canada placed lighted candles on their windows for victims on Monday night and shared tributes and condolences online. Flight tracking images of an airplane The formation of a heart over the affected communities on Sunday night has gone viral.
"It will be difficult. There's no question about it, "Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's director of public health, said of the grieving process at a safe distance." But I think people will find a way, and I think people in Nova Scotia, to their way, they can cry together. "