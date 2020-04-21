More than 300 Amazon Warehouse workers plan national protest to demand increased protection against coronavirus

Since the coronavirus hit the US In the USA, many Amazon workers have invested double and triple hours to keep up with all the demand as Americans stay home and order their essentials online. However, these workers have also openly expressed internal working conditions that are not sufficiently protecting them from the possibility of contracting coronavirus, and are now taking action.

@NBCNews reports that Amazon warehouse workers across the country are officially planning a "mass call,quot; this week to draw attention to what they believe to be a universal lack of protection for employees who continue to work amid the outbreak of coronavirus. According to estimates, more than 300 Amazon workers at at least 50 US facilities. USA They have signed up to participate in the scheduled protest, according to United for Respect, a workers' rights group.

To participate in the protest, Amazon workers will call without work "en masse across the country,quot; starting April 22.North Dakota and continuing throughout the week. The protest is said to take place over several days to accommodate workers who are scheduled to show up on their shifts on different days and at different times. Amazon workers demand that the company "immediately close,quot; any facility that reports positive coronavirus cases and provides proof and two weeks' pay for workers during the time those facilities are closed.

Amazon workers also want the company to provide paid sick leave, guarantee healthcare for all associates, eliminate fee-based fees "that make handwashing and disinfection impossible,quot; and pledge not to take retaliation against associates who express themselves, along with other lawsuits. The protest is the first national effort by Amazon workers to demand safety protections against the coronavirus, after workers staged previous strikes at Amazon facilities in Staten Island, Detroit and Illinois in recent weeks.

The efforts have also caught Amazon's corporate employees, who are organizing a "virtual illness,quot; on April 24.th demand that the company reinstate the dismissed workers and protest the treatment that the warehouse workers receive.

Amazon previously downplayed the strikes, saying only a small percentage of workers at the facilities participated in the protests and that there was no disruption to operations.

