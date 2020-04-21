Mira Rajput seeks sweet revenge on her husband Shahid Kapoor

In this confined state, it seems that couples finally spend all their time together. That's not all, aside from cooking, exercising, and pursuing fun hobbies, we've seen a pretty lively side of many couples in the past month. One of those stories comes from Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's house, where the couple is locked up with their children.

Shahid recently took to his Instagram and shared a video, where Mira is lying next to him and busy on her phone. Shahid teases and teases her in the video calling her sexy and even looks at her face, although she continues without showing any interest in the video. The actor had captioned the video saying, "We get wiser and more mature with each passing day at #quarantine." But it seems that the lady is not so happy with the video.

To return to her husband, Mira published a rare and surely invisible magazine cover of Shahid from his early Bollywood years. The sturdy and sexy actor was now known back then as a chocolate boy with a clean shaved avatar and a full boy-next-door appearance. Mira captioned the image saying, "Revenge is sweet."

Well, revenge or not, we love those public jokes between couples, right?