Apple TV + has the balm for a world that could weaken. The streamer is launching Fraggle Rock: Rock On! – a series of new and original mini episodes starring the original 1980s Muppet series.

Again starring Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, the brief explosions of the past present new stories and classic Fraggle songs. The first mini episodes were released today, and new ones will be released on Tuesdays. Watch a preview feed.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! It focuses on how we are all connected through friendship in the age of social estrangement. While the Fraggles could be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves still find ways to have fun along with music, nonsense, special guests and, of course, the help of Doozertubes, devices created by the laborious Doozers. In the first mini-sode titled "Shine On", new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles caves, allowing them to team up for a favorite song, "Shine On, Shine On Me".

According to the guidelines for staying home, Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is filmed on iPhones from the homes of the production team and individual artists across the US USA

The mini sides are produced by Jim Henson Company, which was behind the original series that aired from 1983-87 on HBO. Halle Stanford and John Tartaglia are the executive producers.

HBO began airing remastered original episodes of Fraggle Rock in 2016