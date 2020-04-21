Michelle Obama played a sweet role in Tamar Braxton's big ad

Tamar Braxton is living the dream, and believe it or not, former First Lady Michelle Obama has contributed to this.

This week, it was announced that Tamar will return to television and present a new beauty series titled To catch a beautician which will air on VH1.

Tamar has partnered with famous celebrity stylist Johnny Wright for the fun television series that has already wowed many.

According to VarietyHere is the premise of the show: “The duo will help clients confront the beautician who damaged her hair; Wright then subjects the stylists to a "hair training camp,quot; before giving them a chance to redeem themselves by remaking the hair of their disgruntled clients. "

Tamar did an interview in which he explained how the project came about: "I have been so excited about this. This is like a dream come true to be able to organize a show that is a lot of fun with an amazing production company (Scout Productions) and a network amazing as VH1. Meeting so many amazing people and being able to inspire and inspire at the same time is a very nice show … you go crazy but you feel good about yourself after watching it I am really very grateful to be a part of that "

the Braxton Family ValuesThe star said she met Johnny thanks to the former first lady, adding: "I had met him before at the White House when I went to talk to Michelle (Obama). It just worked. And it was so educational and entertaining at the same time. So which was very, very refreshing. "

She went on to reveal, "Hair has never been my strongest suit, although I can tell you what is good and what is not good, I simply cannot do it myself."

A fan said about the show, "This show is fun already and I haven't even seen it yet. She's fun and she was the real star of The real!!! "

Another commenter wrote: "It will be about catching the beauticians who still opened their store while we're supposed to be in quarantine."

This person chimed in: "He really has been on a comeback tour, he comes because of everything they said he had never said to Tamar 🔥🔥🔥".

A fourth comment read: "So they are fixing the hair of people who fell out of high school after that perm."

Tamar is making some serious moves.



