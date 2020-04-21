Michelle Hardwick is pregnant with her first child Kate Brooks

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Emmerdale & # 39; Announces her pregnancy on social media and is her first child about a year after marrying producer Kate Brooks.

British television favorite Michelle Hardwick is pregnant and expecting a baby with his wife Kate Brooks.

The 44-year-old actress, who plays Vanessa Woodfield on the soap opera "Emmerdale"She shared the baby news on Instagram on Monday, April 20, 2020.

Michelle and "Emmerdale" producer Brooks will welcome the boy in October.

The couple made the relationship public in October 2018 and announced their engagement in December of that same year. They got married at Elvis presley& # 39; s Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee in 2019.

Hardwick was previously married to his ex-wife. Rosie Nicholl.