Michael Moore publishes documentary "The Planet of Humans" on the eve of Earth Day – Deadline

Michael Moore has released Planet of humans, a documentary directed by filmmaker and environmentalist Jeff Gibbs and executive produced by Moore, free of charge on the eve of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. The film, which was initially screened at the Traverse City Film Festival in August, will be released worldwide today on Moore's YouTube channel through its Rumble Media label.

According to the filmmakers, Planet of humans Take a look at how the environmental movement has lost the battle through well-intentioned but disastrous elections, including the belief that solar panels and windmills would save us, and yielding to Wall Street's corporate interests.

Moore and Gibbs say they decided that with the American public, and much of the world, confined to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic "and suddenly having to consider the role that humans and their behavior have played in our fragile ecosystems , the moment was too urgent ". wait until later this year for the planned release of the film. "

Both Moore and Gibbs will participate in a live discussion and Q&A on Wednesday, April 22 at 10 p.m. EDT / 7 p.m. PDT on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Planet of humans It will be available for free on YouTube for the next 30 days. You can watch the entire movie below.