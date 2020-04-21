Michael Jackson wanted to take Halle Berry on a date, says Babyface

WENN

During his Instagram Live song battle with Teddy Riley, Babyface remembers the moment the pop icon approached him to ask for help because he wanted to connect with the actress.

Baby face and fellow singer Teddy riley had an Instagram Live song battle rematch on Monday, April 20. In addition to the battle royale, fans were busy talking about Babyface's shocking claims he made during the live broadcast. According to, Michael Jackson used to be interested in Halle Berry.

"Speaking of MJ, it reminds me of a story, a true story, a fun fact. Once, Michael called me and said," Babyface, do you know who Halle Berry is? "Babyface, who was born Kenny Edmonds, saying Teddy bear. "I said, 'Yes, I know Halle Berry.' He said, 'Could you do me a favor? I want you to call her because I want to take her on a date. "

"I said that?" And he said, "Call her, I want to take her on a date." So I said, "Let me contact", and I looked for the agent, because he didn't have Halle's number. Berry, "he continued remembering.

"I called and gave him the message and the manager said, 'What?' And I said, 'Yes, he wants to take her on a date,'" he added. "And then, I was waiting to hear from Halle."

Babyface said, "He can't tell you exactly what Halle said." He continued, "But I imagine it probably would have been something like that …," before playing a clip of Halle's voice from the movie. "Boomerang"in which she asked:" Do you know what you know about love? What do you think you know about love? "

Fans, unsurprisingly, were shocked by the revelation. "I didn't know that Michael Jackson wanted Halle Berry hahaha Babyface telling the truth hahaha," one listener tweeted. "The fact that Michael Jackson used Babyface to try to scream at Halle Berry is crazy," added another.