Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone lead lineup at Sondheim virtual event – Deadline

Meryl Streep, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald will join a lineup of stars at a special virtual concert to celebrate Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday.

Take me to the world: a celebration of Sondheim's 90th birthday, organized by Raúl Esparza, will take place this Sunday, April 26, the 50th anniversary of the opening night of the innovative musical from Sondheim Business. The concert begins at 8 p.m. ET, and will be available for free on Broadway.com and the YouTube channel Broadway.com.

In addition to Streep, Peters, LuPone and McDonald, artists performing songs from the Sondheim catalog will include Mandy Patinkin, Christine Baranski, Donna Murphy, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O & # 39; Hara, Aaron Tveit, Maria Friedman, Iain Armitage, Katrina Lenk, Michael Cerveris, Brandon Uranowitz, Stephen Schwartz, Elizabeth Stanley, Chip Zien, Alexander Gemignani and, from the cast of Pacific openings at Classic Stage Company, Ann Harada, Austin Ku, Kelvin Moon Loh and Thom Sesma.

Host Esparza played Bobby in the 2006 Tony Award-winning revival Business and in the Kennedy Center Sondheim Celebration productions of Sunday in the park with George and Happily we rolled in 2002, as well as downtown Encores! production of Anyone can whistle and in the past year Road show.

"The world is in a difficult place," Esparza said in a statement, "and we are all looking for something great." Well Stephen Sondheim is greatness personified.

Mary-Mitchell Campbell will be the music director, with Paul Wontorek as director.

This online event will act as a fundraiser for ASTEP (Artists Struggling to End Poverty), the organization conceived by Campbell and Juilliard students to transform the lives of young people through art.