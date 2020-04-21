Members of the royal family wish Queen Elizabeth II a happy 94th birthday

Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II!
Her Majesty turned 94 on Tuesday. To celebrate, members of the Royal Family posted tributes to The Queen on social media.
"Wishing Her Majesty the Queen a happy 94th birthday today!" a tweet from the Kensington Palace account which is the official account of Prince william and Kate Middletonread The publication also featured a photography of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge standing in the 'Back to Nature' garden during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 in London.
Clarence House's Twitter account, which is the official account of Prince carlos and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—He shared the same birthday wish along with a photomontage of His Majesty throughout the years. The Royal Family's Twitter account, which features Buckingham Palace content about The Queen and members of the Royal Family, also shared a message.
"Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the oldest reigning Monarch in British history," said the post, which also featured multiple images of The Queen. "Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!"
Of course, the monarch also received kind words from royal admirers.
"Thank you for your messages today, on The Queen's 94th birthday," read a tweet from The Royal Family account. It also featured a video. "In this private @RCT video, we see The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, with her family, including her younger sister Princess daisy"
The celebrations certainly seemed a little different this year. While the Queen's birthday is generally marked by a 41-gun salute in Green Park and a 62-gun salute at the Tower of London, a spokesman for Britain's Ministry of Defense confirmed to NBC News that the salutes will not take place this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It was also previously announced that Trooping the Color, which marks Her Majesty's celebration in June, "will not go ahead in its traditional way."
Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle along with Prince philip since mid-March. Her Majesty praised health professionals and sent encouraging safety messages amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also delivered a message of hope during a televised speech. As he said at Easter, "We know that the coronavirus will not defeat us."
Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in March. Later that month, Clarence House confirmed that the Prince of Wales is not isolated.
