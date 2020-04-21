Members of the royal family wish Queen Elizabeth II a happy 94th birthday

Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth II!

Her Majesty turned 94 on Tuesday. To celebrate, members of the Royal Family posted tributes to The Queen on social media.

"Wishing Her Majesty the Queen a happy 94th birthday today!" a tweet from the Kensington Palace account which is the official account of Prince william and Kate Middletonread The publication also featured a photography of Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge standing in the 'Back to Nature' garden during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2019 in London.

Clarence House's Twitter account, which is the official account of Prince carlos and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall—He shared the same birthday wish along with a photomontage of His Majesty throughout the years. The Royal Family's Twitter account, which features Buckingham Palace content about The Queen and members of the Royal Family, also shared a message.

"Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the oldest reigning Monarch in British history," said the post, which also featured multiple images of The Queen. "Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!"