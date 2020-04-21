Melissa McCarthy shows renewal skills & # 39; Hardcore & # 39; in & # 39; Celebrity OUI & # 39;

WENN

In the new episode of the HGTV show, the & # 39; Life of the Party & # 39; actress gets dirty as he joins the stars of & # 39; Property Brothers & # 39; to remodel the house of his uncle and his police officer.

Melissa McCarthy She was not only a Hollywood star, but also a thoughtful niece with "unconditional" home renovation skills. Join "Property brothers"stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott in a new episode of "Celebrity IOU", the "Party soul"The actress returned her Aunt Connie and Uncle Jim by surprising them with a remodel of her Chicago home.

In the episode on Monday, April 20, the 49-year-old actress / comedian could be seen getting help from her cousin, Jenna, who is the daughter of her aunt and uncle, while getting dirty. Together with the Scotts, they renovated the kitchen and created an accessible space for their uncle, who is recovering from paralysis caused by an injury at work.

The episode, which aired on HGTV, also saw Melissa tear down blinds, roll rugs, and accidentally throw a sink. Protected by glasses and a pair of gloves, she also went through walls and broke outdated furniture. "I compulsively tear down houses," she said enthusiastically, while Drew exclaimed, "Melissa doesn't just play rude in some of her movies. It was hardcore!"

On why she chose her aunt and uncle, Melissa reasoned that Connie and Jim were amazing cops who deserved an updated home. "I have a feeling they are going to think 'We shouldn't have had this, this should go to someone else'. Which for me makes it so much better for them," he explained.

Melissa also predicted how Connie and Jim will react to the transformation of their home when they return from vacation to celebrate their 35th wedding anniversary. "I think they will be totally shocked, once they realize they haven't been stolen," he shared, before joking, "I hope they don't carry their weapons."

"Celebrity IOU" made its HGTV debut on Monday April 13 with Brad Pitt as their first guest In the first episode, the "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor decided to transform the garage of his close friend and makeup artist Jean Black into a guest house complete with bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.