Megan Thee Stallion opens up about "kissing some girls sooner"

Instagram

The successful & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; She expresses her belief that women should have the same options as men to do what they want to do and go out with whoever they want to go out without judging.

Up News Info –

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion He has opened up about his sexuality, revealing that he has kissed some women.

The hit maker of "Hot Girl Summer" admits that he "is not afraid of women" when it comes to intimacy, and believes that women should be able to explore their sexuality without judgment.

"I mean, you know I kissed some girls before. We weren't afraid of ladies. Everything is love," he tells British Vogue. "In real life, I really mean what I'm talking about. Men are free to do whatever they want, go out with whoever they want to go out with and women should have the same options, without judging them (sic)."

While the 25-year-old has chosen to be honest about her personal life, she doesn't appreciate strangers commenting on her choices.

"Sometimes people try to put it in a box, correct, and they try to put their views on you and try to make you behave as everyone in society feels you should behave," he adds.

"But this is my shit! This is my body, my mouth, my lyrics, this is what I want to say, this is how I want to act. I really want people to stop worrying about how other people want to live them and start to live for themselves. Because I'm living for myself and I'm doing well! "