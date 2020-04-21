McDonald’s is giving free first responders and healthcare workers “Thank You Meals”

# Roommates, As the country continues to deal with the devastating impact of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, first responders and healthcare workers have been on the front lines fighting for our safety. To show much-needed appreciation, McDonald’s is giving them free meals for the next few weeks.

@USAToday reports that McDonald’s is officially offering free “Thank You Meals” to all first responders and healthcare workers who are currently working hard and increasing the hours to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Starting April 22North Dakota until May 5th, all healthcare workers, police, fire and paramedics will be able to receive a free meal at participating McDonald’s across the country from unit to or to carry out.

McDonald's meals will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, served in the popular Happy Meal box. To get the food free, all health care workers and first responders must show their job ID / badge or be in uniform. However, there is a limit of one per person per day, and menu options may vary. For breakfast, the options are Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, which also come with soft drinks of any size, tea, hot coffee, and Hash Brown. Lunch and dinner options include double cheeseburger, six-piece McNuggets chicken, fish fillet, and small fry.

The company said this is only a small measure "hoping to bring a smile along with delicious food." Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said the promotion was inspired by local franchises that started similar programs. The company says they anticipate giving away millions of free meals in the next two weeks.

While McDonald & # 39; s closed its dining rooms and play areas on March 16th, just as the virus began to spread rapidly in the United States. USA, 99% of US locations USA they still remain open for delivery and delivery.

