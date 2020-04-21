Ravens quarterback and current MVP Lamar Jackson announced Tuesday that he would be on the cover of "Madden 21," a move that will hopefully lead EA Sports to address a persistent weakness in its annual soccer video game franchise.

For years, "Madden,quot; passers-by have moved as if caught in the mud as they rushed behind the line of scrimmage while still surveying the field for aerial options. Once they cross the line, they accelerate at an unrealistic rate as if the scrimmage marker was a power boost. Also, the quarterback fight seems to happen almost every time a user doesn't slip.

Jackson has been an exception to previous complaints last year; His features in the game prompted him to be elusive throughout the field. But even he probably trembles too much.

The NFL players commented on that topic after learning that Jackson would be the cover athlete.

Do all quarterbacks need to be mobile? Of course, no. But Kyler Murray, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Dak Prescott should be able to move much better and not lose control every time they don't slide.

Perhaps having Jackson on the cover of this year's game will bring more focus to that aspect of development.

Jackson said he is not concerned with the shaky record of athletes adorning "Madden." After all, another quarterback did well after receiving the honor for "Madden 20."

"I'm not worried about a curse," said Jackson. "Patrick Mahomes was out front and he won the MVP."