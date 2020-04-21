Matthew McConaughey and Ziggy Marley participate in Willie Nelson's 4/20 Livestream concert

Nelson has gathered his fellow marijuana fans for a four-hour live event 'Come and Toke It & # 39; on Instagram to commemorate the unofficial day of marijuana in the United States.

Ziggy marley and Matthew McConaughey they were among the famous friends who helped Willie Nelson Celebrate the highest day of the year with a little love for marijuana on Monday, April 20.

<br />

The country's icon hosted a four-hour "Come and Toke It" live broadcast event on Instagram to commemorate 4/20, America's Unofficial Marijuana Day, and fellow marijuana fans joined in. him at a really exciting time.

<br />

Reggae star Ziggy signed and performed a reworked version of his father Bob MarleyThe success of "One Love", while Matthew McConaughey offered some joint advice and stoner comedians Tommy Chong and Bill maher brought humor.