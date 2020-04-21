Masika Kalysha drags Baby Daddy Fetty Wap: he is a & # 39; Deadbeat & # 39;

Instagram

However, some fans have no sympathy for the former & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; star, as he should have known what he was getting into when he hooked up with the rapper in the first place.

There is no love lost between Masika Kalysha and your baby daddy Fetty Wap. The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Alum recently gave her online followers a means to vent, but apparently she could totally relate to one of the responses she received.

On Monday, April 20, the mother of one of them wrote: "Vent … go …" A follower sent a message: "My baby, Dad, is dead!" The fan went on to say, "I feel very bad for my daughter because she loves her father."

In response, Masika joked and cast a shadow at Fetty in the process, "I had to do a double take because I thought I had sent it to myself."

However, some fans had no sympathy for her, as she knew what she was getting into in the first place. "She knew what kind of man he was before she got pregnant with him," wrote one fan on Instagram. Another fan added, "Girl, you slept with him. Stop complaining to us."

"Why did the baby know what it was when you checked in?" Commented one reviewer. Apparently urging Masika to stop bothering the rapper, one user said, "Masika, this is not going to get your ATTENTION."

This is not the first time that Masika has excavated Fetty. In early March, the New Jersey star shadowed the rapper and his large offspring when a fan brought up an issue about the family. Beneath a photo of her with her daughter, the follower said, "But why is she cute !!! @masikakalysha needs a brother." Masika then replied with a short message, "she is 50," referring to Fetty's children with different women, although it was exaggerated.

Fetty has a total of seven children by six different women. Possibly due to the large number of children, she apparently has trouble spending quality time with all of her children. Recently, Lezhae Zeona, who shares two children with the rapper, apparently called him while talking about her struggle to raise two children with little help from the people around her.

Masika herself suggested in 2016 that the rapper never assumed the role of father for her son. Meanwhile, Turquoise Miami tweeted in 2018 that "@ fettywap1738 does nothing for Lauren," emotionally, physically, or financially.