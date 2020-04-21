Masaka children reportedly receive hundreds of dollars in donations after the 'Toosie Slide' video go viral!

TSR We Global: Drake is one of the greatest artists in the world, and his music has touched fans around the world! We recently republished a video of the Masaka kids who absolutely killed mpagne Toosie Slide Cha of Champagne Papi, and apparently their dance moves touched people's hearts to donate money to their cause.

The Masaka Kids dance group is made up of orphaned children from Uganda, who kill every dance video they put on! The group's Toosie Slide video quickly exploded and even caught the attention of Drake, who republished the video on his Instagram story.

The organization's founder Suuna Hassan tells TMZ that the kids wanted to do the challenge because they love the song, and they hoped Drake would notice them! Since then, the Masaka Kids Africana account has gained more than 120,000 IG followers, and the organization has received hundreds of dollars in donations.

If you've been up to date on tea, you would have seen the video exploding across all social media platforms including TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram. Apparently, Drake was also up to date with the tea, and approached the group asking permission to republish the video as well!

Hassan says that "he and the children wept with joy at the performance and spent the next day celebrating and doing what they do best … more dancing." Hassan announces that many more people have asked how they can donate clothing and other items to their cause.

We hope the Masaka Kids videos can help you get the help you need and deserve!