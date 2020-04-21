Home Entertainment Marlo Hampton says Nene Leakes WILL RETURN to RHOA next season

Marlo Hampton says Nene Leakes WILL RETURN to RHOA next season

Marlo Hampton, a close friend of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has revealed that Nene Leakes will return to the show, despite sending text messages saying she is quitting.

"Yes, I definitely think so," Marlo told HollywoodLife when asked if his galpal would return. "I definitely think she will. Yes, NeNe is not going anywhere. NeNe said this was her home. She is not going anywhere."

