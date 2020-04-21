Marlo Hampton says Nene Leakes WILL RETURN to RHOA next season

Marlo Hampton, a close friend of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has revealed that Nene Leakes will return to the show, despite sending text messages saying she is quitting.

"Yes, I definitely think so," Marlo told HollywoodLife when asked if his galpal would return. "I definitely think she will. Yes, NeNe is not going anywhere. NeNe said this was her home. She is not going anywhere."

He also added that Nene sends her text messages all the time, threatening to leave the program.

"I was saying to someone, look, I get text messages from housewives the whole time they say, 'I quit! That's it. So, I say, OK, let's pause. Let's talk tomorrow, because maybe Maybe if we talk tomorrow, she will not feel as hot as today, so it is a natural process of the evolution of being a Housewife that you left me several times. "