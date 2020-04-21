Mark Your Calendars: Friends Returning to Streaming on May 27

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will be there for you once again on May 27 when HBO Max is officially released. While anticipated friends cast deal with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc It will not be available on the release date (it was never filmed due to the spread of the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines) it will eventually drop on the new streaming platform.

This is what will be there on May 27: Anna Kendrick movie Love life, documentary film In the register, new shows without a script Legendary and Craftopianew Looney Tunes cartoon and The show not too late with Elmo. Those properties, along with 10,000 hours of premium content, including full-service HBO and classic shows like friends, Big Bang Theory, CW shows how Batwoman and Katy Keene and more.