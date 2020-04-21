Mark Your Calendars: Friends Returning to Streaming on May 27

Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey will be there for you once again on May 27 when HBO Max is officially released. While anticipated friends cast deal with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc It will not be available on the release date (it was never filmed due to the spread of the coronavirus and social distancing guidelines) it will eventually drop on the new streaming platform.
This is what will be there on May 27: Anna Kendrick movie Love life, documentary film In the register, new shows without a script Legendary and Craftopianew Looney Tunes cartoon and The show not too late with Elmo. Those properties, along with 10,000 hours of premium content, including full-service HBO and classic shows like friends, Big Bang Theory, CW shows how Batwoman and Katy Keene and more.
"Our number one goal is to have extraordinary content for everyone in the family, and the HBO Max programming mix that we are so excited to present on May 27 will confirm this." Robert Greenblatt, president of Warner Media Entertainment and direct to consumer, said in a statement. "Even in the midst of this unprecedented pandemic, the star teams behind every aspect of HBO Max will offer a platform and a robust roster of varied content, of the highest quality and without equal. I am knocked out. By the breadth and depth of our new offering, from the Max originals, our Warner Bros library and acquisition titles from around the world, and of course the entire HBO. "
After the May 27 release, HBO Max Originals will continue to drop on the streaming platform throughout the summer and fall, including Stewardess, protagonist and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, the unscripted friends cast meeting, new episodes of Doom patrol, the return of Search party, Amy Schumerthree part documentary series Waiting for amy, Ridley Scott& # 39; s Raised by wolves and Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO.
"It is exciting to get closer to the launch of HBO Max so that we can finally share the first wave of content that our teams have been developing in association with a group of unmatched creators." Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max, said in a statement. "The list of originals available at launch represents a wide range of unique voices emblematic of the quality and scope of our programming yet to come."
Sesame Street, The prince of Bel Air, The o.c., Gossip Girl, The west wing, pretty Little Liars, The Bachelor and Doctor who It will also be on the streaming platform on May 27, the release date. Classic movies like White House, The Wizard of Oz, When Harry met Sally and every bat Man and Superman The movie from the past 40 years will also have a home on HBO Max.
