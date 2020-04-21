Mariah Carey and more pay tribute to the prince on the fourth anniversary of death

The princeThe impact is still felt in Hollywood.

To commemorate the 4th anniversary of her untimely passing, celebrities turned to social media to celebrate her legacy and pay tribute to the fallen star, who died of an opioid overdose at the age of 57.

Leading the pack was the talent manager Guy osary, who remembered the first time he met the "Purple Rain,quot; singer at the age of 12 and obtained an autograph. "Every time I spent with Prince ever since was memorable …" he wrote. "His talent was a godsend. The voice. His musical mastery," he added: "I hope you can feel love today as the world celebrates you."

Sharing an image of her and the Grammy winner, Mariah Carey He wrote: "His art still gives me joy every day. RIP Prince." Singer Jojo posted a screenshot of the Apple Music "Prince Essentials,quot; playlist and wrote, "I'm only listening to Prince today," adding a purple heart emoji to honor the singer's signature color.