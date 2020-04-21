Mariah Carey and more pay tribute to the prince on the fourth anniversary of death

The princeThe impact is still felt in Hollywood.
To commemorate the 4th anniversary of her untimely passing, celebrities turned to social media to celebrate her legacy and pay tribute to the fallen star, who died of an opioid overdose at the age of 57.
Leading the pack was the talent manager Guy osary, who remembered the first time he met the "Purple Rain,quot; singer at the age of 12 and obtained an autograph. "Every time I spent with Prince ever since was memorable …" he wrote. "His talent was a godsend. The voice. His musical mastery," he added: "I hope you can feel love today as the world celebrates you."
Sharing an image of her and the Grammy winner, Mariah Carey He wrote: "His art still gives me joy every day. RIP Prince." Singer Jojo posted a screenshot of the Apple Music "Prince Essentials,quot; playlist and wrote, "I'm only listening to Prince today," adding a purple heart emoji to honor the singer's signature color.
By posting a black and white photo of Prince during a performance, Niecy Nash captioned the photo, "4 years ago …… #RestWell,quot;. Actor Kirk Acevedo honored the "Raspberry Beret,quot; singer with a tweet that read, "Prince … He was by far the most talented music artist of my generation! Yes … I said it! #RIPPrince."
Feeling nostalgic, Padma Lakshmi He shared a clip from Prince's 2007 Super Bowl halftime show, where he performed his hit songs during a rain and wind storm. Reflecting on iconic performance, the The best chef star wrote, "Unforgettable #RIPPrince,quot;.
In January, Prince received a tribute performance from Usher and Twigs FKA during the 2020 Grammys. Dressed in a bright blue suit, the "Confessions,quot; singer performed a mix of "Little Red Corvette,quot; and "When Doves Cry,quot;. Then the two joined on stage while Usher sang "Kiss."
Two days later, the Recording Academy held another star-studded tribute to Prince with Let & # 39; s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute to Prince, who presented performances by Stream,Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth Wind and Fire, Foo Fighters, HIS., Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Chris Martin, Mavis Staples and Saint vincent.
"Prince. The Purple One. His Real Evil – regardless of how you identify him, he is hands down one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time," he said. Deborah Dugan, President / CEO of the Recording Academy. "With his subversive attitude and overbearing nature, he joined the music genres and created electrifying music that was full of character. It continues to serve as an inspiring icon for artists and fans around the world, and we are honored to pay tribute to his legacy in this special post-GRAMMYs® of the year ".
