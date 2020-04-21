Maren Morris is silent to the enemy who told him to stop with Botox

Do not mess with Maren morris!
The country music superstar is not here for critical comments from social media. Morris, who recently received her first child with her husband Ryan HurdHe took to Instagram on Monday to respond perfectly to an enemy. After Morris shared a selfie with his newborn son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, was flooded with sweet fan comments. But he also received a critical comment from a social media user … who later expertly closed.
"Stop with the botox …" said the comment.
In response, Morris told the critic: "Dude, I just got pregnant and we are in the midst of a quarantine. Botox has been gone for a long time (laughs emoji,quot;).
Mic drop.
Morris and Hurd announced the arrival of their new bundle of joy in late March, sharing the new news with fans on social media.
"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 03/23/20. Love for our lives," Morris wrote along with photos of her and Hurd with her son.
Morris and Hurd first announced their pregnancy news in October 2019.
"The irony is too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby to match things," Morris wrote on Instagram. "See you in 2020, little one."
The following month, Morris paid tribute to his baby in his blue outfit at the CMA Awards 2019.
"It's great to think that we can look back on this video when I'm old enough and say, 'You were there!'" Maren shared with E! News. "This has been a really calm and healthy feeling. The only problem is sleeping 13 hours a night at first. I am very tired."
Hurd also told E! News, "I'm really proud of Maren and it's fun to be here as a party of three for the first time. She's not going to be invited back for a couple of years, so this is her only chance to walk down the carpet and be in the CMAs for a while. "
