Maren Morris is silent to the enemy who told him to stop with Botox

Do not mess with Maren morris!

The country music superstar is not here for critical comments from social media. Morris, who recently received her first child with her husband Ryan HurdHe took to Instagram on Monday to respond perfectly to an enemy. After Morris shared a selfie with his newborn son, Hayes Andrew Hurd, was flooded with sweet fan comments. But he also received a critical comment from a social media user … who later expertly closed.

"Stop with the botox …" said the comment.

In response, Morris told the critic: "Dude, I just got pregnant and we are in the midst of a quarantine. Botox has been gone for a long time (laughs emoji,quot;).

Mic drop.

Morris and Hurd announced the arrival of their new bundle of joy in late March, sharing the new news with fans on social media.

"Hayes Andrew Hurd. 03/23/20. Love for our lives," Morris wrote along with photos of her and Hurd with her son.