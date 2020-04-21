Maren Morris criticizes hate critic who told her to stop with Botox

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Maren Morris shut down a social media commenter who told her to hack off the alleged Botox. According to Today, the social media troll left his critical comment under a photo of the artist hugging her newborn son.

Morris, who has been busy at home caring for her son, said that she had just had a baby and that the world is locked up. In other words, "Botox has been gone for a long time," said the singer.

As previously reported, the country singer and her man, Ryan Hurd, announced the birth of their son on March 23. After the birth of her son, Morris said on his IG account that he was in labor for thirty hours and still ended up needing an emergency C-section.

There is no doubt that life is full of challenges and unexpected setbacks, to the point that plans do not always go as planned. Morris commented on this simple fact of life, arguing that she and her husband learned that night that planning to bring a child to earth was "errand."

She added: "All that mattered was that he had arrived safely." These days, the country singer has spent much of her quarantine time at home with her family in Nashville, Tennessee. Near the beginning of April, the country star shared a photo of herself and Hayes hanging out in her hobby room. Many of his fans left sweet comments.

As most know, this will not be the first time that Maren has chased away trolls and social media commentators. Rachelle Lewis reported last year in June that Maren battled people who questioned her morality after she shared photos from her topless Playboy photo shoot on her IG.

The images reportedly showed her wearing a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and red pants, but many fans were unhappy with the photo shoot for whatever reason. However, Maren said on her social media account that she was proud of that and that's why she was showing it.



