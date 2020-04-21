Maren Morris criticized for having Botox injections

Instagram

The country music singer quickly responds to criticism as she shows off a makeup-free appearance on social media just a month after giving birth to her first child.

Country Star Maren morris teased a social media troll who criticized the new mom for her makeup-free appearance in a sweet photo shared online.

The "Girl" hitmaker posted a selfie to Instagram on Monday, April 20, 2020 when she had her newborn son Hayes strapped to his chest in a baby carrier.

While most of the fans were full of praise for Maren's natural appearance, a detractor pointed to the singer's swollen lips and called her for what they thought was the result of cosmetic surgery, urging the 30-year-old to "stop with the Botox".

However, the musician responded quickly, insisting that his changing appearance has nothing to do with the beauty filler.

"Dude, I just got pregnant and we are in the midst of a quarantine," she replied, before joking, "Botox has been gone for a long time."

Maren and her husband, fellow singer Ryan Hurd, had self-isolated in the weeks before the birth of their first child on March 23, and has been locked up ever since.