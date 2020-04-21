Magnus Carlsen's reaction to beating Alireza Firouzja underscores the burning fight for the chess hanger

Magnus Carlsen seems to sense the growing power of 16-year-old chess phenomenon Alireza Firouzja and the long-term threat Firouzja poses to his supremacy in chess.

Their rivalry has exploded lately: No. 1 Carlsen bested Firouzja in a controversial World Blitz 2019 matchup in which his rival accused him of cheating; Firzouzja returned the favor earlier this month in the Banter Blitz Cup before Carlsen hit him again at the Magnus Carlsen Invitational on Monday.

Carlsen's reaction to this week's victory over No. 21 Firouzja, still one step behind the world's best general, provided a glimpse into the intensity of an individual battle that could define the coming years.

"Truthfully, I wanted to crush him today," Carlsen said in a post-match interview. "A close win wouldn't make up for the fact that I really lost to the guy … That fact that (I didn't sweep it) bothered me."

The end of World Blitz 2019 established a level of animosity between Carlsen and Firouzja. After Carlsen won through time, Firouzja accused him of speaking quietly as a means of distraction. Firouzja appealed the decision and the video captured him enraged at the denial of his appeal.

"I was talking," Firouzja insisted to a judge. "He's talking during the game. He's saying something in Norwegian, I don't know what he's saying."

Carlsen fell to Firouzja in the Banter Blitz Cup last week, a competition that was considered a big favorite to win. The final game of the match is considered an instant classic.

Carlsen's 2.5-1.5 victory over Firouzja on Monday at the Magnus Carlsen Invitational restores his supremacy over Firouzja, for now. It's an advantage that clearly matters to him beyond a single win in an all-against-all tournament.

He is not ready to relinquish control of his hanger on top of the chess world, but Firouzja believes he is on a mission to pursue him.