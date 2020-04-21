Madmen poison themselves while trying to kill the coronavirus – BGR

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a dramatic increase in the number of poisonings reported by people using household cleaning chemicals.

The coronavirus pandemic has led some concerned citizens to overdo it, leading to emergency situations.

The CDC advises that you never mix cleaning agents, wear suitable protective equipment, and always make sure that your cleaning area is well ventilated.

As the new coronavirus pandemic spread around the world, concerned citizens stored all kinds of disinfectant and cleaning chemicals. Facing their own personal wars against the virus by disinfecting their homes from top to bottom, the dramatic increase in the use of these cleaners appears to have had an unwanted effect: poisonings.

The number of accidental poisonings related to cleaning products and household chemicals has experienced a dramatic increase in the first quarter of 2020. Year-over-year, the number of poisonings has increased by 20%, and CDC researchers believe that the coronavirus pandemic is The Driving Force.

In the CDC report, the agency lists a couple of specific cases in which both adults and children have become ill due to overexposure to cleaning chemicals. The individuals required immediate medical attention.

"An adult woman listened to the news to clean up all recently purchased food before consuming it," a report read. “He filled a sink with a mixture of 10% bleach solution, vinegar, and hot water, and soaked his products. While cleaning his other groceries, he noticed a noxious odor described as "chlorine,quot; in his kitchen. She developed difficulty breathing, coughing, and panting, and called 911. "

The woman eventually recovered, but not before requiring supplemental oxygen and medication to open her airways.

"A preschool-aged boy was found insensitive at home and transported to the emergency department by ambulance," explains the second case report. “A 64-ounce bottle of ethanol-based hand sanitizer was found open on the kitchen table. According to his family, he became dizzy after ingesting an unknown quantity, fell and hit his head. "

The girl was transported to the hospital where her blood alcohol level was several times the limit by which an adult is considered drunk. She was discharged after two days in the pediatric intensive care unit.

The CDC notes that the dramatic increase in the number of poisoning cases reported is due to a number of factors associated with the pandemic. Improper use of cleaning agents, failure to wear protective equipment, lack of ventilation during cleaning and mixing of products can lead to a world of problems.

The agency recommends some common sense precautions, including reading all labels thoroughly, ensuring adequate ventilation during cleaning, and never combining cleaning agents or chemicals. If you start to feel dizzy or notice other symptoms while cleaning, get fresh air and, if necessary, contact a local poison control center or medical service.

