"Love Life" starring Anna Kendrick; "On Record", "Legendary" and more – Deadline

HBO Max has unveiled trailers for its new series to be released on the first day of its streaming service. It will premiere on May 27. Love life, starring Anna Kendrick, documentary feature film In the registry, an official selection for Sundance 2020; series of underground ballroom dance competitions Legendary; Craftopia presented by YouTube star LaurDIY; Looney Tunes cartoonby Warner Bros. Animation; and the sesame workshop The show not too late With Elmo you can see everything above and below.



LOVE LIFE

Love life, starring Anna Kendrick, is about the journey from first love to last love, and how the people we are on the road with make us who we are when we finally end up with someone forever. From creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd (In a relationship) and produced by Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment, the series will continue to search for a different protagonist's love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. Zoë Chao (Descent, strangers)Peter VackSomeone cool, the bold type), Sasha Compere (Miraculous workers, uncorked)and Lesley Manville (Phantom thread, another year) Also star.

Kendrick is executive producer with Paul Feig (A simple favor, bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante (Someone great). Sam Boyd, who wrote the pilot and directs, is also an executive producer with co-producer and executive producer Bridget Bedard (Transparent and Ramy)

In the register

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The hunting ground, the invisible war), and first reported by the New York Times, In the register It features the story of music executive Drew Dixon as he grapples with his decision to become one of the first women of color, following #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop magnate Russell Simmons of sexual assault.

In the register It is produced by Jane Doe Films of Dick and Ziering with Dan Cogan, Geralyn Dreyfous and Jenny Raskin for Impact Partners, Regina K Scully for Artemis Rising, Ian Darling for Shark Island Institute and Abigail Disney for Level Forward as executive producers. The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

LEGENDARY

Rushing straight out of the underground ballroom community, vogue teams (aka "houses") must compete in incredible dances and show off disgusting fashion to achieve "legendary" status. The cast includes MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ, as well as famous judges Law Roach, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Megan Thee Stallion. From Scout Productions, Emmy Award winners David Collins (Weird eye), Rob Eric (Weird eye) and Michael Williams (Weird eye) Serve as executive producers. Jane MunPeople & # 39; s Choice Awards, MTV Music Awards, America & # 39; s Best Dance Crew) and Josh Greenberg (Lip Sync Battle, Sunday Best, America's Best Dance Team) Serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Craftopia

Craftopia is an epic children's craft competition show hosted and produced by YouTube influencer Lauren Riihimaki aka (LaurDIY). At Craftopia, contestants ages 9 to 15 test their imaginations and make their dreams come true in a magical studio. After competing to fill their cars with inspiring materials from the studio "store", the artisans face bigger challenges than life, creating truly ingenious and incredible creations to take home the "Craphtrophy"

Craftopia It is produced by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher for B17 Entertainment.

LOONEY TUNES CARTOONS

Looney Tunes cartoon, Warner Bros. Animation stars the Looney Tunes characters. The new series will include 80 eleven-minute episodes, each comprised of animated shorts that vary in length and include stories tailored for today's audience. Looney Tunes cartoon It is produced by Warner Bros. Animation and features voice cast members such as Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, and Bob Bergen. Pete Browngardt (Great uncle) and Sam Register (Teen Titans Go!) serve as executive producers.





THE SHOW DOESN'T LATE WITH ELMO

As the host of your own talk show, Sesame Street & # 39;s Elmo will interview guests such as nightly presenters Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver, comedian John Mullaney, New York Times best-selling author Kwame Alexander, actress Blake Lively, and award-winning musical acts Lil Nas X and The Jonas Brothers.

The show not too late with Elmo It is produced by Sesame Workshop.