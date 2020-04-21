Love Is Blind, Ozark, Spenser Confidential Show Netflix Genre Success – Deadline

Reality show Love is blindlong-running series Ozark and cinema Confidential Spenser They were all gangbusters for Netflix in the last quarter, showing success in a variety of verticals from movies to television to unscripted rates – in other words, almost everything you try is working.

In statistics, the featured streamer is said to be Mark Wahlberg's action comedy Confidential Spenser, which debuted on March 6, hooked 85 million homes in the past six weeks. An estimated 29 million members will have watched the third season of Ozark in its first four weeks; and about 30 million from his innovative unscripted dating show Love is blind.

"Our Q1 list highlighted the variety of content that people enjoy en masse around the world on Netflix," CEO Reed Hastings said in his letter to shareholders.

In the current quarter, he cited the upcoming release of Space force, a new original comedy series created by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, and another unscripted series Too hot to handleand Kenia Barris' family comedy #BlackAF. Outside of the United States, he promoted the documentary by Michael Jordan The last Dance, co-produced with ESPN (launched on Netflix nationwide on July 19). The streamer will also be released Hollywood Ryan Murphy and Chris Hemsworth, protagonist of the action movie Extraction.

This year's content acquisitions includeThe lovebirds from Paramount and Media Rights Capital, and Enola Holmes from Legendary Pictures.

The production shutdown caused by the coronavirus is certainly hitting Netflix, Hastings said. “Our competitors and content providers will be affected as much as we are in terms of new titles. Because we have a large library with thousands of titles to watch and very strong recommendations, our members' satisfaction may be less affected than our peers by the lack of new content. "