"Love & Basketball,quot; hit theaters 20 years ago

Roommates, there are as many movies as culture that hold a special place in our hearts, and "Love & Basketball,quot; is definitely one of them. Twenty years ago today, on April 21, 2000, Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps starred in the romantic basketball drama that is still a fan favorite after all these years and considered a modern classic.

To commemorate the 20thth On the film's anniversary, director Gina Prince-Bythewood spoke about the challenges she faced in initially doing "Love & Basketball,quot;, including casting struggles and finding a studio that was interested in taking a risk with a young director with the hope of getting your first feature film made

Gina explained "Love and Basketball,quot; this way:

"When I started writing it, my goal was to make a nigger 'When Harry met Sally.' I love that movie, but I didn't see myself in movies like that, in love stories. And on top of that, there was a semi-autobiographical story in my head on a black girl who wanted to be the first girl in the NBA. "

She continued, adding:

"As an artist, you hope to make art that resonates and reaches people, but you never know. So the fact that 20 years later we are still talking about my first film is humiliating and surprising to me. Especially when I think about trying to do it and know how many times he was dead in the water. "

Happy 20th "Love and basketball,quot;

