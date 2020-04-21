Lizzo takes off her underwear to show & # 39; Some Love & # 39; on the part of the body that doesn't like it

Instagram

Making use of the cheeky video, the hit maker & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; Sends an encouraging message about body positivity to those facing mental health issues in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lizzo She has found a shameless method of increasing her self-confidence. After spending most of his time in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, hit maker "Truth Hurts" sent fans an encouraging message about the body's positivity by undressing and putting on underwear and flaunting his bare buttocks .

On Monday morning, April 20, the 31-year-old rapper posted on Instagram a bold video of herself rolling her hips while wearing nothing more than black lace underwear. Along with that, he shared his thoughts in the caption, "It's been a long day," before advising fans to "focus on one part of the body they don't like about you and show some love today."

"This quarantine has many people with mental health problems because we cannot go out and do our normal coping / self-care routines," continued the Grammy-winning artist. Then she revealed that she herself has felt the impact on her mental health. "Self-hatred was starting to scare me, but I must remember that I am 110% that bitch," he said. "I love you!"

Since COVID-19 caused crises across the country and around the world, Lizzo has used his platform to send words of encouragement. In mid-March, she posted a "meditation and mantra" video to promote healing during this global crisis on her photo-sharing site.

The rapper, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, said that "she wanted to empower everyone and let everyone know, you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce fear that exists." . being elevated. "

Emphasizing that the coronavirus "is a very serious pandemic," Lizzo asked fans "to take the time today to do mass meditation." She added: "Thirty minutes of your time. We will get together and breathe deeply. We will come together in agreement and try to eliminate fear as much as we can while working together during this time of trial."