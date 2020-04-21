Lizzo shows off his products for the gram!

Lizzo doesn't allow those who hate her to keep her depressed, and posted another daring video on Instagram, proudly showing off her curves, in skimpy lingerie.

"It's been a long day 😫 🍑🤎 focus on one part of your body that you don't like about yourself and show it some love today. This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health problems because we can't go out and do our normal routines coping / self-care … self-hatred was beginning to assail me, but I must remember that I am 110% b * tch 💁🏾‍♀️ I love you! "she wrote on Twitter.

Lizzo shared a video of her in a two-piece lace, with her famous cakes on display.

Some of his followers were less friendly:

"I'm on the big side and this is absolutely gross," wrote one follower.

"Normally I don't normally do this, but she's getting into my diet, I guess I'm getting close to hers … Gyal I can see I'm not happy … the sadness behind your eyes … you don't feel good about yourself I I need you to be real … Stop pretending. Show him that you are exercising, eating healthy, for nonsense … ". wrote another fan.

We doubt that Lizzo cares much about negativity.