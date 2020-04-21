Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

US stock futures fell and world markets fell on Tuesday as oil prices continued their record decline.

Futures for the S,amp;P 500 fell more than 1 percent, indicating a drop on Wall Street at the start of trading. The major European markets were 1 percent to 3 percent lower after a similar decline in Asia.

On Monday, the price of a benchmark oil index dropped below zero for the first time, meaning some holders were willing to pay people to take the barrel out of their hands, with no places to store all the crude that the world produces but does not use.

While the quirks in the way oil is traded explained much of the movement [the negative price was tied to the benchmark US crude oil contracts to be delivered in May] it still reflected low global demand for fuel. , indicating predictions that much of the world economy will do so remain frozen for some time, and the fact that the world is running out of oil storage.

On Tuesday, those trends continued, weighing on the markets.

The most observed price of oil in the United States, under a futures contract that provides for the delivery of West Texas Intermediate crude in June, was trading at just under $ 16 a barrel, far from negative territory, but still below 22 percent. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell about 18 percent to $ 20.90 a barrel.

Further signal of concern, the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They were higher, as investors sought security in places considered stable.