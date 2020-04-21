Live stock market monitoring during the coronavirus pandemic

The oil collapse continues.
The unprecedented drop in prices that the main US oil benchmark reached on Monday. USA It spread to other parts of the oil market on Tuesday when traders realized that production is still too high and storage is running low.
Monday's action was primarily on the futures contract for West Texas Intermediate crude to be delivered in May, which fell into deeply negative territory. The price of that contract actually rose on Tuesday, but remained in negative territory at about minus $ 10 a barrel. In other words, some traders are willing to pay buyers to take oil from them.
Other parts of the oil market were closed on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate's June delivery contract fell approximately 22 percent to approximately $ 15.93 per barrel, and Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell approximately 18 percent to $ 20.90 per barrel.
These staggering price drops underscore the industry's mess as the coronavirus pandemic decimates the global economy. Volatile prices are "an illustration of how broken,quot; the market is, said Paola Rodríguez-Masiu, an oil analyst at Rystad Energy, a consulting firm.
Demand for oil is fading, and despite an agreement by Saudi Arabia, Russia, and other nations to cut production, the world is running out of places to extract all the oil, about 100 million barrels a day. At the beginning of the year, oil sold for more than $ 60 per barrel.
Refineries are unwilling to convert oil to gasoline, diesel, and other products because too few people travel or take flights by plane, and international trade has slowed sharply. Oil is already being stored on barges and in any nooks and crannies companies can find. One of the best parts of the oil business these days is having storage tanks.
US stock futures fell and world markets fell on Tuesday as oil prices continued their record decline.
Futures for the S,amp;P 500 fell more than 1 percent, indicating a drop on Wall Street at the start of trading. The major European markets were 1 percent to 3 percent lower after a similar decline in Asia.
On Monday, the price of a benchmark oil index dropped below zero for the first time, meaning some holders were willing to pay people to take the barrel out of their hands, with no places to store all the crude that the world produces but does not use.
While the quirks in the way oil is traded explained much of the movement [the negative price was tied to the benchmark US crude oil contracts to be delivered in May] it still reflected low global demand for fuel. , indicating predictions that much of the world economy will do so remain frozen for some time, and the fact that the world is running out of oil storage.
On Tuesday, those trends continued, weighing on the markets.
The most observed price of oil in the United States, under a futures contract that provides for the delivery of West Texas Intermediate crude in June, was trading at just under $ 16 a barrel, far from negative territory, but still below 22 percent. Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell about 18 percent to $ 20.90 a barrel.
Further signal of concern, the prices of US Treasury bonds. USA They were higher, as investors sought security in places considered stable.
Coke It said Tuesday that its global volume had dropped 25 percent this month, largely due to a loss of demand at fast food chains, movie theaters and sports venues as companies closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.
While the company saw customers store its products in March and a sharp increase in e-commerce sales, it said it was having significant success in "out-of-home,quot; channels, which account for about half of its revenue.
"We have already been through difficult times as a company, and we believe we are well positioned to manage and come out strong," said James Quincey, CEO of Coca-Cola.
The company reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings for the first quarter.
For nursing homes, it can be expensive to keep the doors open.
Nursing homes that were already struggling before the coronavirus outbreak may soon be unable to pay rent and other bills without government help.
Many have had to spend more money on personal protective equipment and technology to connect residents with family members who are no longer allowed to visit. Income has been reduced because fewer new residents are admitted in hopes of reducing the risk of infection.
And even before the pandemic, many struggled to stay afloat and provide quality care.
For-profit nursing homes often rent their properties under long-term leases from real estate investment trusts, investment firms, or private equity stores.
The ownership structure has proven to be lucrative for investors in major health care real estate investment trusts, which generally own a mix of nursing homes, nursing homes, and medical buildings. But those long-term leases can be problematic during an economic slowdown, as many include clauses to increase your rent each year, according to regulatory documents.
"There was not much leeway in these leases," said David Stevenson, a professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine who studied the nursing home industry.
In addition to that, the coronavirus means an additional cost. Presbyterian Homes and Services, a Minnesota-based nonprofit operator of 16 nursing homes, estimates that the average 72-bed nursing home is spending an additional $ 2,265 per day on personal protective equipment and an additional $ 1,500 per day on additional nursing staff.
Sales growth at Chinese tech giant Huawei slowed sharply in the first quarter, The company said Tuesday, citing "difficult challenges,quot; it and its suppliers face as they try to maintain production amid the pandemic.
The Chinese smartphone and telecommunications equipment maker said revenue in the first three months of 2020 increased 1.4 percent compared to the same period last year, a decline in annual growth of 19.1 percent that reported for 2019.
Huawei has been the target of multifaceted crackdown by the Trump administration, which sees it as a threat to national security. Last year, the United States government filed criminal charges against Huawei and the ability of limited American companies to do business with it.
Huawei on Tuesday did not describe in detail how the coronavirus was affecting production or sales. But executives have recently acknowledged that the company's fortune is being affected by its inability to offer Google applications on its latest model smartphones, as a result of restrictions from the US government. USA
In announcing its latest business results on Tuesday, Huawei did not say how many phones it sold in the first quarter, a figure it has given in previous earnings announcements.
Huawei is not on the public list, but reports selected financial information as a gesture toward openness.
Netflix is expected to report an increase in subscriptions.
How many people only had to see the "Tiger King,quot;? We'll probably find out on Tuesday when Netflix reports its first-quarter earnings after the market closes. With orders to stay home around the world, shareholders expect to see an increase in demand.
This is what to look for:
-
Up to 8.7 million new customers were registered during the first three months of the year, according to Bernstein Research. Before the pandemic, Netflix expected around 7 million.
-
Most of them come from abroad. Netflix has more ground to gain in Europe, Asia, and Latin America, where people are still discovering the service. For the United States and Canada, about 1.4 million new accounts are expected.
-
Netflix should generate $ 5.7 billion in revenue and $ 739 million in profit, according to an analyst survey by S,amp;P Capital IQ. But with the closure of Hollywood, the company has been unable to fill its portfolio with new content. The streaming service has many canned movies and shows, but the slowdown will affect its lineup later in the year.
-
Netflix announced last month that it would continue to pay its production staff with a $ 100 million fund that it created to shore up the Hollywood economy.
-
The slowdown could be a short-term blessing. Netflix normally burn a ton of cash to finance your content board. Because the company prepays all of its productions before they are available for viewing, it does not factor those costs in until later, sometimes a year or more after the money is spent. That allows Netflix to claim profits despite spending more than what goes in. It is completely legal, and all media companies do it. Netflix simply does it on a much larger scale.
-
For those wondering how much that costs, investors estimate that Netflix spent $ 497 million more than it made in the first three months of the year. Of course, that number is likely to be much lower during the current crisis.
Virgin Australia goes into voluntary administration after the ransom was denied.
Virgin australia announced Tuesday that it had entered the voluntary administration after the Australian government rejected a bailout for the company of A $ 1.4 billion.
The airline, which is among Australia's largest national and international airlines, said it hoped to recapitalize the business to emerge in a stronger position after the coronavirus crisis, but in the meantime it would continue to operate scheduled flights carrying essential workers, transporting goods and the return of the Australians home.
"Our intention is to embark on a process to restructure and refinance the business and remove it from management as soon as possible," Vaughan Strawbridge, the company's administrator, said in a statement. "We have begun a process of seeking interest from the parties to participate in the recapitalization of the business and its future, and so far there have been several expressions of interest," he said.
The company, which employs more than 10,000 people and flies to 41 destinations, became a major player in the market after Ansett Australia closed in 2002, and its collapse would leave Qantas Airways with an effective monopoly on international travel to and from Australia, experts have said.
"Australia needs a second airline," said Paul Scurrah, executive director of Virgin Australia. "We are determined to keep flying."
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
Hertz, one of the world's largest car rental companies, said Monday that it had decided to lay off 10,000 employees in North America due to high rental cancellations and weak reservations related to the coronavirus pandemic. The cuts, which affect about a third of Hertz's American workforce, will cost the company about $ 30 million. As of December, Hertz employed 38,000 people worldwide, including 29,000 in the United States.
The reports were contributed by Raymond Zhong, Matthew Goldstein, Robert Gebeloff, Jessica Silver-Greenberg, Edmund Lee, Livia Albeck-Ripka, Stanley Reed, Clifford Krauss, Vindu Goel and Mohammed Hadi.