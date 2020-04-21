LisaRaye says Kardashians have changed acceptable body type

Chile, the aunts entered the chat today and they were not contained in their thoughts! LisaRaye along with Vivica A. Fox, Claudia Jordan, and Syleena Johnson took a kii and discussed a few things about Fox Soul. In between their discussions, LisaRaye stated that she believes "the Kardashians alone have changed the shape of a woman's body that is now acceptable."

She went on to say that now it's about having "a small waist, this whole butt, which looks like the ankle can't even handle all of that." LisaRaye also made it clear that she doesn't want her body to look like this because that's the body everyone has now.

Claudia Jordan stepped in and agreed with Lisa saying, "They're all the same now! They all have the same shape now because they all go to the doctor getting exactly the same thing."

LisaRaye He also suggested that the Kardashians are influencing the other generations that come after them to think that these are the types of bodies they need to have, or the things they must do to "secure the bag."

