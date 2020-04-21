LisaRaye McCoy calls Kardashians for changing the body shape of & # 39; acceptable & # 39; women

Instagram

"Now it's a small waist, it all seems ** that the ankles can't even bear all that," says the "Prayer Club" star to Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and Vivica A. Fox.

There is something about the Kardashian clan that LisaRaye McCoy he does not like it, and it is his bodily forms. In the last episode of "Fox soul", the "Single Women"Alum called the famous clan for changing the body shape of" acceptable "women.

Speaking to Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson and Vivica A. FoxLisa said, "The Kardashians have themselves changed the body shape of women that is now acceptable," earning Vivica a laugh. Lisa continued, "Now it's a small waist, this all looks ** as if the ankles couldn't even bear all of that."

Without stopping there, the star of "The Prayer Club" made it clear that he doesn't want his body to look like that of the Kardashians. "That is the body that everyone has now," he continued, prompting Claudia to agree and noting that "everyone looks the same now." On the other hand, Syleena wondered what their bodies would look like once they got old.

<br />

None of the Kardashian members have responded to Lisa's comments, but some people on the internet have agreed with the actress. "It's the truth. Instagram models / & # 39; influencers & # 39; idolize the lifestyle & # 39; karjenner & # 39; and that's what everyone sees now. Key word: INFLUENCE," said one, already that another could not contain his composure, "THEIR TRUTH AND EVERYTHING BELOW HERE SAYING THAT THEY HATE BUT THESE WOMEN WERE THE IDOLIZING WOMEN IN THE G BEFORE THE KARDASHIANS WERE EVEN THOUGHT IN YALL CRAZY AND YALL! !! "

"Precisely, she's not meeting them at all and they look ridiculous. That broad hip, diaper booty, small legs, tight look is not cute. But they all fall for it," said someone else. "Now all these black models They're doing it on Instagram, "said another, in an individual voice:" Black women are jealous of Kardashians who wish they could look like them. "