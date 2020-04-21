Lira Galore wants Pierre & # 39; Pee & # 39; Thomas fined and jailed for violating court orders

The custody battle between Lira Galore and baby daddy Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas has taken another dark turn, as the Instagram model requests that a judge fine him $ 11,000 and jail him for allegedly violating a court order.

According to court documents obtained by BOSSIP, Lira says Pee has released private information online, leaked damaging data to third parties, and declined to provide details on the complete state of his finances.

She claims that he publicly commented on Instagram about a story published by the media, claiming that he was sending child support monthly and had not seen the girl in 10 months. Pee also, in December, posted a series of tweets between them that seemed to show that Lira may have been taking drugs while she was pregnant.

She denied the allegations.

A judge has yet to rule.