Lira Galore wants Pierre & # 39; Pee & # 39; Thomas fined and jailed for violating court orders

The custody battle between Lira Galore and baby daddy Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas has taken another dark turn, as the Instagram model requests that a judge fine him $ 11,000 and jail him for allegedly violating a court order.

According to court documents obtained by BOSSIP, Lira says Pee has released private information online, leaked damaging data to third parties, and declined to provide details on the complete state of his finances.

