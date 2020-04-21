Lil Xan was rushed to the hospital due to a coronavirus-related panic attack

Instagram

The rapper of & # 39; Total Xanarchy & # 39; He has been hospitalized after suffering a panic attack allegedly caused by the anxiety of being locked up at home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Up News Info –

Rapper Lil xan He was hospitalized this weekend after suffering a panic attack caused by fears of coronavirus.

The 23-year-old star told TMZ that he was rushed to the hospital while at his mother's California home, where he was quarantined there with her, after he started hallucinating while locked up.

While the "Betrayed" star does not remember much of the episode, he believes the incident was caused by the anxiety he has been feeling locked in amid the ongoing public health crisis.

Xan, real name Nicholas Diego Leanos, has suffered from anxiety for several years, but this is the first incident since the pandemic. He claimed that his family's main source of income had been acting on his mind after a series of shows were canceled due to the blockade, as well as the release of his next album.

"Sorry i didn't quit"is the follow-up to his debut in 2018," Total Xanarchy, "which earned him his first album among the top 10 in the United States.